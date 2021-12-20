PUBG New State has three Lord of Blood crates - grab them now

Audio player loading…

Krafton rolled out an update for its latest offering in the smartphone gaming segment, PUBG New State, a couple of days ago. Along with this update, PUBG New State has introduced new characters, skins, modes, and a lot more.

The franchise has also unveiled a new bundle named Lord of Blood that consists of a new outfit named Blood Robe. The new outfit, a mythical one, comes alongside new look sets as well as different weapon skins. Additionally, the players will also get level 3 rewards like nameplate effects and emotes.

Players who log on today to PUBG New State have a good chance to get the Lord of Blood special crate. Today's login rewards in PUBG New State comprises free tickets for the Lord of Blood crate. Further, the players can utilize these tickets to grab special crates and in-game accessories. A few lucky ones could also get a complete bundle of the Lord of Blood. The costume and skins offered in the Lord of Blood crate don't provide any special abilities to the players.

The December update of PUBG New State also includes a Winter Carnival crate that can be redeemed by using the coupon code WINTERCARNIVAL15. The code is valid till January 6, 2022, so there is no reason to hurry right now.

Apart from that, the update brings a new weapon named L85A3. This is an assault rifle with low recoil. The weapons offer the highest damage as compared to all other 5.56mm rifles available in the game. However, the slow firing rate of the rifle can be considered a con.

PUBG New State December update has also introduced two new vehicles in the game, namely Mesta and Electron. Talking about Mesta, it is a two-seater looking like a vintage sports edition. The vehicle has top speeds and rapid acceleration. On the other hand, we have Electron, an electric six seater minibus. This one can be said to be the most durable vehicle in the game. Players can also change their seats while being in the vehicle.