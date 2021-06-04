Krafton may have just admitted that Battlegrounds Mobile India really is PUBG Mobile

Ever since Battlegrounds Mobile India was announced people were busy looking for similarities with PUBG Mobile. But the executives of Krafton India have been rather involved in trying to quash any comparisons or similarities drawn by the people.

But, it seems like the company itself has admitted to Battlegrounds Mobile India is similar to or the same as PUBG Mobile. This was inadvertently or rather vaguely done by Krafton CEO CH Kim in a recent statement to the media according to an IGN India report.

Same, but different?

(Image credit: Google)

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our Indian fans for their overwhelming response to the Battlegrounds IP first developed by me and my team in 2017,” he said. “The Battlegrounds IP received love and acclaim from players worldwide, and Krafton will continue to build on the IP. That effort includes bringing amazing content to Battlegrounds Mobile India and providing an incomparable battle royale experience to our players.”

While this is not a direct admission, but the reference to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is clear with the mention of a game from 2017, since that was the only game from Krafton or Bluehole back at the time. Kim goes on to say that it is building on that experience which could only mean that Battlegrounds Mobile India takes after the game.

While this may not be a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it is somewhat significant since this is the closest Krafton has come to admitting that Battlegrounds Mobile India is basically a refashioned PUBG Mobile.

This while the country executives of Krafton have been trying to strong-arm the influencers and streamers to avoid mentioning the name PUBG Mobile seems rather sketchy and unnecessary. This could only be a result of the fear that being associated to the PUBG Mobile might bring about similar misfortunes to Battlegrounds Mobile India.