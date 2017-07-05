Karbonn's new entry-level smartphone comes with in-built UPI integration

Homegrown smartphone maker Karbonn Mobiles on Tuesday launched a new smartphone in India, the Karbonn K9 Kavach. The Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G is launched at Rs 5,290, and comes with entry-level hardware specifications. It will be available only in over thousand retail stores around the country from this week onwards.

The key highlight of the newly launched smartphone is its UPI integration, which is basically a pre-loaded BHIM app, which can be used to authenticate payments using fingerprint sensor. Karbonn has become the first brand to partner with NPCI for integrating BHIM app in its devices.

Commenting on the partnership, Pardeep Jain, Managing Director, Karbonn Mobiles said, "Through this partnership, our aim is to promote a cashless economy empowering and educating more and more people in tier 2, 3 cities and rural areas about digital transactions and benefits of the same."

The dual-SIM smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with a little visual tweaking on top. It has a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display. It has a 1.25GHz quad-core processor coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of in-built storage (expandable up to 32GB).

Optics include a 5MP rear snapper with autofocus and LED flash, along with a 5MP front camera for video calls and selfies.

It has a 2300mAh battery to power up the device. Connectivity options on the K9 Kavach include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, Micro-USB, FM radio, and a 3.5mm audio jack.