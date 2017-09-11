12 iPhone features that are now part of Android

“Look at those smug iPhone owners, don’t they realize Androids had that feature ages ago?”

We’ve listened to people saying that almost since Android arrived in 2008. But the real relationship between Android and iOS isn’t a sprint to some imaginary finish line. It’s a dance.

For every feature Apple quietly pilfered from Android or another piece of older tech, only to claim it’s a revolution, there’s either a tech experiment it has made mainstream or a genuine innovation Android heads are loath to give Apple credit for.

These are the 12 features we can thank, or blame, Apple for in our Android phones.