iOS 15: what we want to see

iOS 15 is a long way off yet but we’re already hearing the first early leaks and rumors about it, all of which you’ll find below. Beyond that we also have a good idea of when you’ll see it – and of which devices will support it, details of which you’ll also find below.

Then further down we’ve included a list of some key improvements we want from iOS 15, as with iOS 14 Apple overhauled its operating system, mostly for the better, but the latest available version isn’t without issues.

We’ll also be updating this article whenever we hear anything new about Apple’s next big iPhone software update, so check back regularly for all the details.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The next big update for iOS

The next big update for iOS When is it out? Probably September

Probably September How much will it cost? It will be free

New versions of iOS typically land in mid-November. Generally they’re accompanied by a new iPhone launch, so we could see iOS 15 land alongside the iPhone 13, but Apple delayed the iPhone 12 to October of 2020 while still launching iOS 14 on September 16, so with or without a new iPhone, September 2021 is very likely for iOS 15.

However, while that’s when the finished version will probably hit phones, Apple will almost certainly announce iOS 15 a whole lot earlier. New versions are generally unveiled at the company’s WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) in June, so expect to see iOS 15 at WWDC 2021.

A developer beta will probably land at the same time, with a public beta likely arriving later in the month – so if you don’t mind bugs you might be able to try iOS 15 for yourself by late July.

Of course, while we’re talking about iOS 15 here, iPadOS 15 will almost certainly follow the same trajectory.

News and leaks

The only real iOS 15 leak at the time of writing is a claim that the update will only be available for the iPhone 7 and later. Meaning that of the devices that can get iOS 14, the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus and original iPhone SE will miss out on the new software.

While the source of this information (a site called The Verifier) has a mixed track record, it’s a very believable claim, as Apple usually drops the oldest generation with each new software update, and in fact it was expected that the iPhone 6S wouldn’t even get iOS 14, so the phone has had no shortage of updates.

What we want to see

iOS 14 was a big update that came with lots of improvements, but there are still a number of things that iOS 15 could do better.

1. Support for all devices that got iOS 14

The iPhone 6S probably won't get iOS 15 (Image credit: Future)

Apple tends to support devices for a long time, so we can’t really begrudge the company when it stops supporting old ones, but we’d love to see support last even longer, which in this case means all the devices that got iOS 14 also getting iOS 15.

Really then we’re talking about the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, and original iPhone SE, since they’re next on the chopping block, and indeed are rumored to not be getting iOS 15. We expect they won’t, but it would be a nice surprise if they did.

2. Smarter Siri

Siri gets better with each new version of iOS, and while it’s pretty good now, there’s always room for improvement, especially as it still arguably trails Google Assistant.

Most of all we simply want Siri to get even better at understanding us, and accurately and usefully answering our questions. We’d also like less reliance on web results and more bespoke answers instead.

3. Expanded Apple Maps cycling directions and Guides

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Maps is a lot better than it once was, and two recent features have improved it further. We’re talking about cycling directions and Guides, the latter being recommendations of things to see and do.

But neither of these features are available everywhere. In fact, at the time of writing they’re mostly limited to a handful of major cities. Cycling directions in particular we’d like to see offered as widely as possible. These show you routes that include bike paths, bike lanes and the like, and allow you to choose routes that avoid hills.

4. A wish list for the App Store

The App Store used to have a wish list feature that allowed you to make a list of the apps and games you were interested in, which was particularly handy for things that cost money, as you might not be sure you want to pay for them just yet, but want to make sure you don’t forget about them.

Sadly, Apple removed this feature years ago, so we’d really like to see it make a return with iOS 15.

5. More languages in Translate

With iOS 14, Apple added a Translate app to its mobile operating system, giving you a slick way to translate other languages. But at launch it only supported 12 languages, which is far, far less than Google Translate and some other rival apps and services.

So we want to see big improvements to this with iOS 15. We’d think it’s something Apple will keep working on, and new languages may well even arrive before the new version of iOS does, but there’s a lot of work to do if Apple wants the best translation app on the block.