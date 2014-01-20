You can now buy your favourite band's merch through Spotify

Listen here, Thom Yorke, Spotify isn't such a baddie. Why, it's now letting artists sell their own merchandise through its platform - commission-free.

Partnering with Topspin, Spotify's new feature is a nice little incentive to artists who will be able to sell tshirts, vinyls and other goodies without sacrificing any of the profits to the streaming service.

For now, artists can only list up to three items of merchandise at once, but this will be an especially nice little boon for new musicians, especially as they won't have to change the way they currently sell their merchandise either.

