Trending

Woman gets revenge on Instagram 'artist' by beating him at his own game

By Internet  

How's that medicine tasting? Your-own flavoured?

Woman gets own back by undercutting Instagram "artist" by 99.9%

A few days ago it emerged that "artist" Richard Prince was exhibiting and selling screengrabs of other people's Instagram pictures at a gallery in New York.

The prints were for sale for $90,000 to whoever fancied dropping that kind of cash on a print out of a screengrab.

One of the people whose photos was "reappropriated" has turned the tables on Prince by selling her own prints of the image for $90 - thus undercutting him by 99.9%.

The woman, Missy Suicide of the Suicide Girls collective, took to Reddit to do an AMA on the subject - unfortunately for her, Redditors took the opportunity to quiz her on the finer points of the Suicide Girls' own ethical policies...

So it's all going really well for everyone.

See more Internet news