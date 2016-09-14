Twitter comes to TV, and it's bringing free live streaming sports with it

Attention, TV viewers: Twitter is bringing its service to Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Xbox One.

While you'd think mobile devices would be better-suited for displaying the day's tweets, Vines and Periscopes, the real appeal of Twitter's new app is streaming live (American) football and college sports to your big screen.

Launching today, Twitter's TV app plans to stream entire games from NFL Thursday Night Football, as well as content from MLB Advanced Media, Pac 12 Networks, Campus Insiders, Cheddar, Bloomberg News, and the NBA.

"These devices will bring Twitter's live streaming video experience to life on the TV screen," said Anthony Noto, chief financial officer of Twitter, in a release. "We're excited to introduce this new experience to people, without requiring a paywall or having to log in to Twitter."

Hut, hut, stream!

That said, there are a few gaps. While the Apple TV version of Twitter is out globally via the App Store, the Xbox One variant will only be available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, the UK, and the US, and the Amazon Fire TV offering is down to just in the UK and US.

Twitter's desire to stream live sports was revealed all the way back in April, and this month's kickoff of the NFL regular season being the first real test for the social media platform as a sports viewing venue.

It'll still be a while before the dream of a full-on 'Netflix for Sports' becomes reality, but Twitter live streaming [insert your fave NFL team here] games on the big screen without a cable subscription is certainly enough to get us excited.