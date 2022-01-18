Infinix INBox X2 laptop launches with 10th Generation CPUs

Audio player loading…

Barely a month after the INBook X1 laptop was launched in India, Hong Kong-based Infinix has come up with a refresh in the form of the INBook X2 laptop. The latest in this series is a lightweight 14-inch think laptop powered by Intel's 10th Generation processing units.

The INBook X2 gets an aluminum alloy chassis and weighs just 1.24kg as against 1.48 kg that its predecessor weighed. The laptop is just 14.8 mm wide at its thickest point and comes with a 14-inch LCD with 1920 x 1080 resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio and 300 nits of brightness.

Just so that you're aware, all three variants of the INBook X1 lineup also came with a 14-inch display, a resolution of 1920*1080 pixels, 16:9 aspect ratio and 300 nits brightness. Which means, the company has possibly played around with the grade of the alloy chassis to bring down the weight.

Infinix INBook X2 - specs, design, pricing and more

(Image credit: Infinix Website)

In addition, the Infinix INBook X2 also gets dual-led flash modules on each side of the built-in webcam for better quality video chats. These laptops can be configured with the Intel Core i3-1005G1, Core i5-1035G1 or Core i7-1065G7. Users have the option of choosing an 8GB or 16GB RAM to go with the 256/512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD. The Core i3 and i5 models get Intel UHD Graphics while the i7 model goes up to the Iris Plus G7.

Connectivity options include two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, a full-sized HDMI connector, an SD card slot and a headphone/mic combo jack.

The laptop carries a 50Wh battery and a 45W USB-C power adapter that supports PD. The company says users can get up to nine hours of mixed usage on a single charge and eleven hours of web browsing. The laptop boots Windows 11 Home and comes with a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button.

There are four color options on the Infinix INBook X2 - grey, blue, green and red. The i3 model starts at $399 (~Rs.30,000), while the i5 is listed at $549 (~Rs.40,000) and the top-of-the-line i7 goes for $649 (~Rs.48,000).

The company has confirmed that Indonesia, Thailand and Egypt would be among the first countries where the Infinix INBook X2 would start selling from January 22. There is no information for now about a possible India launch yet.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Phones, laptops and more