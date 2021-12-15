Infinix InBook X1 goes on first sale today: specifications, price and more

Audio player loading…

Transsion-backed Infinix had recently launched its first-ever laptop in India a few days back. These laptops were first launched in Nigeria before making their way to India – interestingly the company has a decent market share in the budget and entry-level Android smartphones in both countries.

Talking about the laptops – the Infinix InBook X1 series is available in multiple configurations and are powered by the 10th Gen Intel core processors. These laptops are targeted at your working professionals and hence come in peppy colour options, are light in weight and have a metal build.

Infinix InBook X1 – price, availability and launch offer

The Infinix InBook X1 comes in three colour options of Aurora Green, Noble Red, and Starfall Grey. These laptops will retail exclusively via Flipkart and are scheduled to be available starting today. The retail pricing of these laptops is as below:

Intel Core i3 CPU model with 8GB RAM/256GB SSD - Rs. 35,999

Intel Core i5 CPU model with 8GB RAM/512GB SSD – Rs. 45,999

Intel Core i7 CPU model with 16GB RAM/512GB SSD – Rs. 55,999

Infinix InBook X1 specifications and features

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Infinix) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Inifinix Mobility) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: infinix)

All the three laptops under the InBook X1 lineup from Infinix come with a 14-inch display with a resolution of 1920*1080 pixels, 16:9 aspect ratio and 300 nits brightness. Even though the laptop comes with a metal build, they weigh just 1.48 kgs making them ideal for people who are on the go.

The laptops are powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs which might be a bummer for people who are looking to buy a laptop with the latest specifications. You might also find laptops from conventional brands loaded with the latest processor yet at a similar price.

The laptops come fitted with up to Intel Core i7, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SSD in the top variant. The top-end variant also features Intel Iris graphics, whereas the starting model comes with Intel UHD graphics.

Powering the laptops is a 55Whr battery unit which is rated to last up to 13 hours. This is supported by a 65W Type-C fast charger inside the box, which the company claims will charge the laptop up to 70 per cent in 55 minutes. The company promises up to 13 hours of battery life.

The laptops ship with Windows 11 Home out of the box and come with an HD (720p) webcam that works with a hardware-based privacy switch. The laptops have 1.5W stereo speakers as well two 0.8W tweeters, and also include DTS audio processing and carry two microphones for your video calls.

In terms of connectivity, the laptops in this series include a USB 2.0 slot, two USB 3.0 slots, two Type-C ports, and microSD card slot, a DC charging slot, HDMI 1.4 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack as well. Other connectivity options include Wi-FI 802.11ac and Bluetooth v5.1.

