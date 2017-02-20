Huge leak reveals lineup of AMD Ryzen-compatible motherboards

AMD’s new range of processors, the Ryzen series, look like they'll be coming out very soon, and we’ve now got a good idea of the motherboards that will be releasing alongside the CPUs.

The Videocardz website has revealed a huge gallery of upcoming motherboards from a range of manufacturers, such as ASRock, Asus and Gigabyte.

The Ryzen series of CPUs comes in five chipsets: the X370 and X300 chipsets (for enthusiasts and gamers who value power and top-of-the-range features above all else), the B350 (for mainstream users, so balances power and value for money), the A320 (for more simple, plug and play PCs), and the A300 (for small form factor PCs such as Home Theater PCs).

All chipsets are well represented with the motherboards revealed by Videocardz – check out the gallery below for the photos and specs of all the Ryzen motherboards we know about so far.

Ryzen motherboards

Image 1 of 17 Source: Videocardz.com ASrock AB350 PRO4 Chipset: AMD B350

Form Factor: ATX

PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 2× / 4×

M.2: 2× Image 2 of 17 Source: Videocardz.com ASRock AB350M PRO4 Chipset: AMD B350

Form Factor: mATX

PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 2× / 1×

M.2: 2× Image 3 of 17 Source: Videocardz.com ASRock A320M PRO4 Chipset: AMD A320

Form Factor: mATX

PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 2× / 1×

M.2: 2× Image 4 of 17 Source: Videocardz.com ASRock X370 FATAL1TY Professional Gaming Chipset: AMD X370

Form Factor: ATX

PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 3× / 2×

M.2: 2× Image 5 of 17 Source: Videocardz.com ASRock X370 FATAL1TY Gaming K4 Chipset: AMD X370

Form Factor: ATX

PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 2× / 4×

M.2: 2× Image 6 of 17 Source: Videocardz.com ASRock X370 Killer SLI Chipset: AMD X370

Form Factor: ATX

PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 2× / 4×

M.2: 2× Image 7 of 17 Source: Videocardz.com ASRock X370 Killer SLI/ac Chipset: AMD X370

Form Factor: ATX

PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 2× / 4×

M.2: 2× Image 8 of 17 Source: Videocardz.com ASRock X370 Taichi Chipset: AMD X370

Form Factor: ATX

PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 3× / 2×

M.2: 2× Image 9 of 17 Source: Videocardz.com Asus B350 Prime Plus Chipset: AMD B350

Form Factor: ATX

PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 2× / 2×

M.2: 1× Image 10 of 17 Source: Videocardz.com Asus B350M Prime-A Chipset: AMD B350

Form Factor: mATX

PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 1× / 2×

M.2: 1× Image 11 of 17 Source: Videocardz.com Gigabyte AB350 Gaming Chipset: AMD B350

Form Factor: ATX

PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 2× / 3×

M.2: 1× Image 12 of 17 Source: Videocardz.com Gigabyte AB350 Gaming 3 Chipset: AMD B350

Form Factor: ATX

PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 3× / 2×

M.2: 1× Image 13 of 17 Source: Videocardz.com Gigabyte AB350M Gaming 3 Chipset: AMD B350

Form Factor: mATX

PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 2× / 1×

M.2: 1× Image 14 of 17 Source: Videocardz.com Gigabyte AX370 Aorus Gaming K7 Chipset: AMD X370

Form Factor: ATX

PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 3× / 3×

M.2: 1× Image 15 of 17 Source: Videocardz.com MSI B350 Tomahawk Chipset: AMD B350

Form Factor: ATX

PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 2× / 2×

M.2: 1× Image 16 of 17 Source: Videocardz.com MSI X370 XPower Gaming Titanium Chipset: AMD X370

Form Factor: ATX

PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 3× / 3×

M.2: 2× Image 17 of 17 Source: Videocardz.com MSI X370 Gaming Pro Carbon Chipset: AMD X370

Form Factor: ATX

PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 3× / 3×

M.2: 2×

