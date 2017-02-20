Huge leak reveals lineup of AMD Ryzen-compatible motherboards

AMD’s new range of processors, the Ryzen series, look like they'll be coming out very soon, and we’ve now got a good idea of the motherboards that will be releasing alongside the CPUs.
The Videocardz website has revealed a huge gallery of upcoming motherboards from a range of manufacturers, such as ASRock, Asus and Gigabyte.
The Ryzen series of CPUs comes in five chipsets: the X370 and X300 chipsets (for enthusiasts and gamers who value power and top-of-the-range features above all else), the B350 (for mainstream users, so balances power and value for money), the A320 (for more simple, plug and play PCs), and the A300 (for small form factor PCs such as Home Theater PCs).
All chipsets are well represented with the motherboards revealed by Videocardz – check out the gallery below for the photos and specs of all the Ryzen motherboards we know about so far.
Ryzen motherboards
ASrock AB350 PRO4
Chipset: AMD B350
Form Factor: ATX
PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 2× / 4×
M.2: 2×
ASRock AB350M PRO4
Chipset: AMD B350
Form Factor: mATX
PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 2× / 1×
M.2: 2×
ASRock A320M PRO4
Chipset: AMD A320
Form Factor: mATX
PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 2× / 1×
M.2: 2×
ASRock X370 FATAL1TY Professional Gaming
Chipset: AMD X370
Form Factor: ATX
PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 3× / 2×
M.2: 2×
ASRock X370 FATAL1TY Gaming K4
Chipset: AMD X370
Form Factor: ATX
PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 2× / 4×
M.2: 2×
ASRock X370 Killer SLI
Chipset: AMD X370
Form Factor: ATX
PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 2× / 4×
M.2: 2×
ASRock X370 Killer SLI/ac
Chipset: AMD X370
Form Factor: ATX
PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 2× / 4×
M.2: 2×
ASRock X370 Taichi
Chipset: AMD X370
Form Factor: ATX
PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 3× / 2×
M.2: 2×
Asus B350 Prime Plus
Chipset: AMD B350
Form Factor: ATX
PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 2× / 2×
M.2: 1×
Asus B350M Prime-A
Chipset: AMD B350
Form Factor: mATX
PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 1× / 2×
M.2: 1×
Gigabyte AB350 Gaming
Chipset: AMD B350
Form Factor: ATX
PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 2× / 3×
M.2: 1×
Gigabyte AB350 Gaming 3
Chipset: AMD B350
Form Factor: ATX
PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 3× / 2×
M.2: 1×
Gigabyte AB350M Gaming 3
Chipset: AMD B350
Form Factor: mATX
PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 2× / 1×
M.2: 1×
Gigabyte AX370 Aorus Gaming K7
Chipset: AMD X370
Form Factor: ATX
PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 3× / 3×
M.2: 1×
MSI B350 Tomahawk
Chipset: AMD B350
Form Factor: ATX
PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 2× / 2×
M.2: 1×
MSI X370 XPower Gaming Titanium
Chipset: AMD X370
Form Factor: ATX
PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 3× / 3×
M.2: 2×
MSI X370 Gaming Pro Carbon
Chipset: AMD X370
Form Factor: ATX
PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 3× / 3×
M.2: 2×
Via wccftech