Huawei P20 Pro is priced the same as the Galaxy S9 Plus at Rs 64,999

Huawei, after years, has entered the Indian market again with its latest flagship smartphone P20 Pro and a mid-range P20 Lite smartphone. The P20 Pro is priced at Rs 64,999 and the P20 Lite is priced at Rs 19,999.

The company usually relies on its sub-brand Honor to mark its existence in the country. While Honor phones target more of the affordable and value-for-money segment, Huawei is known for making the high-end flagship handsets, but infamous for not bringing them to India.

Currently, there are limited Android flagship phones available in India — the notable ones are either Galaxy S9 Plus or Google Pixel 2 XL. At this point, launching the P20 Pro could be the a good move as the smartphone has received a positive response so far. At a price of Rs 64,999, Huawei may not achieve big sale numbers, but it will sure help them establish their name in the Indian market.

What’s there for Rs 64,999 in the P20 Pro?

The P20 Pro is one of the most interesting phones launched in 2018. The main highlight is its Leica-powered three lens camera setup on the back. There’s a 40MP primary sensor, a 20MP secondary monochrome module and an 8MP camera that offers 3x lossless zoom. From what we’ve seen so far, the P20 Pro is at par with what Pixel 2 has to offer in terms of photo quality.

On the front, there’s a 24MP sensor with LED flash and face unlock feature that the company claims can work in the dark.

The P20 Pro features a 6.1-inch P-OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution (2240×1080 pixels) and 18.7:9 aspect ratio.

The P20 Pro is designed to catch your eyes, especially the Twilight variant with its shiny back panel that shifts colours based on the reflection to add a gradient effect. Unfortunately, only the black and blue variants are making their way to India right now. On top of its stunning design, the phone is IP67 certified, which makes it dust and water resistant.

It has a Kirin 970 chipset, which has a Neural Processing Unit that powers the camera with AI assistance in shooting modes. It can judge the scene to pick the best setting based on the lighting conditions. There’s 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, but sadly there’s no microSD card slot in this phone.

Also, there’s a 4000mAh battery with the company’s 5V*4.5A Super Charge technology to back it up, which Huawei claims can offer 22 hours of FHD video playback. The phone also offers LDAC and AptX HD for high-definition wireless audio quality.

What’s the P20 Lite about?

As mentioned earlier, the P20 Lite is targeted in the mid-range segment. It has a Kirin 659 chipset with 4GB of RAM and dual 16MP+2MP cameras around the back, and a 3000mAh battery.

It has a 5.84-inch LTPS IPS display with FHD+ resolution (2280×1080 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio with a pixel density of 432ppi. It runs EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Both phones have a notch. It's not as distinguishable as that on other ‘notchy’ phones we've seen in recently.

The phones will be up for sale starting 3 May exclusively on Amazon India.