How to watch Ireland v Wales online NOW: 6 nations rugby live stream

How to watch Ireland v Wales Today's match kicks off at 2.15pm, with live coverage on ITV1 from 1.30pm, as well as the ITV Hub.

Today's 6 nations rugby action kicks off soon as Ireland take on Wales in Dublin.

The home side will be looking to build on their 59-19 hammering of Italy last weekend as they aim to consolidate top spot in this year's tournament, however the visitors also started strongly, beating a much-fancied Wales before narrowly losing out to England last weekend.

Ireland bring in Andrew Porter and James Ryan for the injured duo of Iain Henderson and Tadhg Furlong, with centre Chris Farrell also coming in for Robbie Henshaw.

Wales welcome Dan Biggar back to fly-half, with Liam Williams and Leigh Halfpenny also returning for an almost full-strength side as Warren Gatland goes for another victory.

If you've not managed to get tickets for the big game, and can't get to a TV, here is TechRadar's guide to watching all the 6 Nations rugby action, including Ireland v Wales online, wherever you are in the world.

1. How to watch Ireland v Wales 6 nations rugby online

This is the best way to watch Ireland v Wales 6 nations online - from absolutely anywhere in the world - without any commercial breaks:

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access (and you don't live in the UK) to watch the 6 nations rugby online in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN . We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it doesn't matter which one and it's super easy to do. Choose UK if you want to watch it on TVPlayer (use the link below)

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

TVPlayer is a free, legal, online streaming service based in the UK which offers hundreds of channels - and you don't even need to sign in to watch without commercial breaks. You will need to do a fair bit of channel hopping though and a lot of the events won't be available on free channels. Continue scrolling if you want to experience a fuller and richer version of the 6 nations.

Where can I watch the 6 nations rugby using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the 6 nations rugby from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: US, UK, Israel, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Spain, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

2. How to watch the 6 nations rugby in the UK in its entirety:

If you’re in the UK and if you have a TV licence, then ITV Hub is the way to go. You will need to sign up for free in order to watch it though but it is a doddle and once you do it, you can enjoy it almost anywhere: on your mobile, your media player, tablet, your web browser, streaming device, gaming console, TV, cable and satellite operators etc.

3. How to watch Ireland v Wales 6 nations rugby in the US in its entirety:

As mentioned above, if you're not based in the UK and want to watch the 6 nations rugby live, you won't be able to access the ITV live coverage without using a VPN.

In the US, NBC’s Sports Gold subscription streaming service will be showing all of 2018 6 nations tournament live. The channel's Rugby Pass costs $59.99, but also includes a whole heap of other rugby action, including Premiership Rugby and the 7s World Cup.

Stay safe during the 6 nations rugby

