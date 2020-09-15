How to watch Donald Trump's Presidential Town Hall live online and on TV tonight

With just 48 days before election night - and two weeks before the first presidential debate - uncommitted voters will get a chance to quiz Donald Trump this evening in a televised special. The 90-minute town hall will see the President face uncommitted voters in a live event hosted by ABC News from the tightly contested state of Pennsylvania. Read on to find out to catch this crucial event in the race for the White House - here's how to watch Donald Trump today in the The Presidential Town Hall: TV special from anywhere in the world.

Donald Trump: Presidential Town Hall live stream Set to take place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, the 90-minute TV special will be aired on ABC platforms across the country on Tuesday, September 15 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT. Americans abroad can try a 100% free 30-day ExpressVPN to get their preferred coverage from anywhere.

ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos, who has a somewhat prickly relationship with the President, is set to anchor the event.

Top of the agenda for many asking questions will likely be the Coronavirus pandemic and America’s economic recovery, alongside the recent protests for racial justice and climate change.

The venue for the event is significant, Tump won Pennsylvania in 2016 by a slim margin of 0.7%, making it the epitome of a battleground state this time out.

Read on to discover how to watch Donald Trump today and live stream The Presidential Town Hall, no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch Donald Trump online from outside your country

It's easy to watch The Presidential Town Hall: Your Voice, Your Vote, Your Questions even if you're out of the country and there isn't local TV coverage. The solution is to download a VPN, which allows you to get around pesky geo-blocking restrictions and watch the broadcast online from pretty much anywhere.

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a simple (and completely legal) bit of software kit that changes your IP address so that you can access all your preferred TV shows and sepcials live or on demand, as they become available - just like you would if you were at home.

