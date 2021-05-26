How to watch Cruella online: stream the full movie on Disney Plus

Disney are once again revisiting one of their animated classic movies for a live action reimagining. But this time there's a twist with its latest adventure telling the untold origin story of one of its biggest villains - Cruella de Vil.

Starring Emma Stone in the lead role, this 101 Dalmatians spin-off looks set to be an unmissable treat for fans of the House of Mouse - follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Cruella online via Premier Access on Disney Plus.

How to watch Cruella online Release date: Friday, May 28 Cast: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, John McCrea, Emily Beecham, Mark Strong, Kayvan Novak, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Jamie Demetriou, Niamh Lynch Directors: Craig Gillespie Runtime: 134 min Watch now: Get Disney Plus then order on Premier Access today

Set in 1970s London, the film tracks back to tell the story of a young con-woman named Estella who has aims of making it big in the fashion world with her bold designs.

Estella’s life is turned upside down after a chance meeting with Baroness von Hellman, a brilliant, yet terrifying designer.

Teaming up with Hellman could be the catalyst for a great career in fashion, but it also threatens to turn Estella into one of the most notorious villains in film history.

Alongside Stone's star turn in the lead role as the infamous puppy kidnapper, the film also starts Emma Thompson, Emily Beecham and Mark Strong.

Cruella is the third movie to launch on Disney Premier Access, following the recent releases of Mulan and Raya and the Last Dragon.

Premier Access is Disney Plus' PVOD (premium video on-demand) service and only available to existing customers. That means that you need a great value Disney Plus subscription to watch Cruella and stream the full movie right now - but fortunately they're pretty incredible value.

You can grab a subscription for just $7.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month - and lucky folks in the US can grab a combined Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ bundle for the ludicrously low price of just $13.99 p/m.

Read on for more details on how to watch Cruella online with Premier Access - or get started right away by grabbing a Disney Plus subscription.

How to watch Cruella online: stream full movie on Disney Plus today

Anyone in countries that have access to Disney Plus - North America, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, most of mainland Europe and more - simply need to head to the Disney Plus website to sign up for the service. Once you've done that, you'll find Cruella available to buy through the Premier Access platform for $29.99/£19.99/AU$34.99 from Friday, May 28. As for Disney Plus itself, it's well worth checking out. In addition to getting you first dibs on Premier Access films, it features every episode of The Simpsons ever made, all your favorite Pixar flicks, the latest Marvel movies, and the complete Star Wars canon. You can save 15% if you sign up for an annual subscription, or if you're in the US, for the ultimate value you can take advantage of a combined bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus for the outrageously cheap price of just $13.99 a month.

What is Disney Plus Premier Access?

With the world in lockdown, and the shutters down on cinemas around the world, Disney Plus introduced Premier Access in September 2020, initially as a premium video on-demand platform for the release of the Mulan live-action remake.

It's now reserved for the service's absolute biggest movie releases and designed to allow you to watch the latest blockbusters from the comfort of home - whether that's simply your preference or because movie theaters may be closed where you are.

It's a great option to have and Disney's spared no effort trying to recreate the cinematic experience, with Cruella available to watch in stunning 4K HDR resolution (Dolby Vision) and offering support for immersive Dolby Atmos sound.

While the one-off $30/£20/AU$35 on demand fee on the face of it seems hefty, it does work out at about the same price as two movie tickets in most places (and means you don't have to splash out on expensive popcorn, drinks and snacks) and allows subscribers to pause the action re-watch as many times as they like. And while Premier Access films will eventually come to Disney Plus's regular library, it won't be for another three months.

How to save money on Disney Plus

Disney Plus is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix but you can save even more when you sign up for an annual subscription which gives you 15% off the monthly price. Obviously you have to splash the cash at the start, but with so much content to get stuck in to we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before the 12 months are up. You're looking at a mere $79.99/£79.90/AU$119.99 for the year.

Or if your interests are farther reaching (and you're in the US), then we'd seriously suggest looking at the fantastic value bundle package. It adds Hulu and ESPN Plus to your subscription price.

The Hulu element opens up a world of Hulu Originals such as The Great, Upload, Helstrom and Normal People - as well as being the only place to watch Britney Spears documentary right now. Bringing further great value ESPN+ offers loads of exclusive live sport, highlights and documentaries. The combined bundle costs just $13.99 a month.

What else should I know about Disney Plus?

Disney Plus is showing no signs of slowing down since the service first launched last November. It's the place to watch WandaVision, which is just one in the latest in a string of recent blockbuster releases exclusive to the platform, including Soul, The Mandalorian, Mulan's live-action remalke, Hamilton, and much more.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

And finally, there's the new Star on Disney Plus that most global markets get to enjoy and sees the amount of content available through Disney Plus more than double, with a particular eye to shows grown-ups are going to enjoy. It costs a tiny bit more, but is worth it based on our initial impressions - and you can still save big by going with an annual subscription.

