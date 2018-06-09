How to watch the Crawford vs Horn fight: live stream the boxing from anywhere

On a busy day for boxing fans, this is the fight that purists are really interested in - Crawford vs Horn. There's already been drama at the weigh-in, the trash has been talked, and you can live stream the whole thing from the comfort of your own sofa from anywhere in the world.

When is the Terence Crawford vs Jeff Horn fight? What date is it? The fight is set for Saturday June 9 in the US - so that's Sunday 10 down under What time is it? You can expect the ring walk to begin on tonight at round 9.30PM ET / 6.30PM PT, so 11.30am in Australia (and 2.30am BST)) Where is it? The glitz and glamour of the MGM Grand, Las Vegas, Nevada

Terence Crawford has been the dominant force at lightweight and light welterweight divisions for a good four years now. With his 32 wins from 32 bouts, the American is now stepping up to be the main man among the welterweights, and he's the hot favorite.

But Aussie Jeff Horn is the reigning WBO champion and he won't be giving it up easily. "The Hornet", remember, was the vanquisher of the legendary Manny Pacquiao last summer. He may have missed this weekend's first weigh in - an act of sabotage, he called it - but there's little doubt that he'll be ready for the Crawford challenge at the MGM Grand.

To ensure you can see the whole thing in real time so you don't miss any of the action, we've put together this guide to help you watch a Crawford vs Horn live stream - it's actually possible to do so for free in certain regions. As with most boxing, it's not always available in every country so you may find a VPN is the best way to stream the fight, which you'll find out all about below.

Live stream Crawford vs Horn with a VPN

How to watch Crawford vs Horn for FREE: US stream

Only launched a couple of months ago, the new ESPN+ streaming service has the rights to show the Crawford vs Horn fight. And it's really cheap, costing only $4.99 per month. But if you've never used it before, it can be even cheaper - absolutely free in actual fact. That's because you can currently take advantage of a 7-day free trial to the service. If you already have ESPN+ but are outside the US, then you'll find that your rights will be restricted from watching. To enable you to watch outside the territory, your best bet is to get hold of a VPN and then log in to a US location.

How to watch Crawford vs Horn in Australia

The Crawford vs Horn fight is being shown exclus i vely on Main Event in Australia and it'll cost you $49.95 as a pay-per-view. If that works for you, then you'll need to head to channel 507 at around 11.30am in the morning. If that's a bit rich for your blood, you could always try experimenting with a VPN to watch this stream outside of Australia via another country's broadcast coverage.

How to watch Crawford vs Horn fight in the UK

If you live in the UK, you'll be able to watch the fight through BoxNation. You can subscribe to that through your TV provider if it's Sky, Virgin Media, BT, TalkTalk or Freeview, but there's also online streams too. You'll pay a £12 monthly fee when you sign up to BoxNation, but you can cancel this at any time and there are no setup fees either. This way you'll be able to watch a variety of fights live through the online live stream or the BoxNation app too. Out of the UK and need a stream? Try a VPN to change your IP location.

