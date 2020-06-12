How to watch Artemis Fowl online: stream the new movie for free on Disney Plus

Who says there's no such thing as a free lunch? With Covid-19 still keeping the doors of movie theaters and cinemas shut all over the world, Kenneth Branagh's new adaptation of Artemis Fowl is going straight to streaming on Disney Plus - and you don't even have to pay a penny for it! Here's how to watch Artemis Fowl online for free today.

Artemis Fowl cheat sheet Released: 2020 Director: Kenneth Branagh Cast: Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Colin Farrell, and Judi Dench Run time: 115 minutes Rating (US/UK): PG / 12A

Based on the 2001 novel by Eoin Colfer, Artemis Fowl is the name of both the movie and its main character, Artemis Fowl II, a 12-year-old child genius played by Irish actor Ferdia Shaw. But far from simply steamrolling his way through spelling bees, Artemis is in fact descended from a long line of criminal masterminds - more antihero than hero, if you will.

The film sees Artemis trying to find his father, who has been kidnapped by a gang of fairies looking to locate an item the Fowl family stole from them many years ago. On his quest, he's aided by his servant, the imaginatively named Butler, as well as a dwarf and a fairy as they journey into the depths of the...fairy underworld.

Originally set to be released in August, the movie is getting an early streaming release due to the coronavirus pandemic and Disney Plus is its home. This means it's easy to watch Artemis Fowl online for free - all you need to do is take advantage of a Disney Plus trial. Allow us to explain.

How to watch Artemis Fowl for FREE on Disney Plus

Anyone is countries that now have access to Disney Plus - that's North America, Australia, New Zealand, UK, most of mainland Europe and more - can watch Artemis Fowl for FREE today simply by heading to the Disney Plus website and signing up for the service. As part of this process, anyone new to Disney Plus will be offered a 7-day FREE TRIAL to allow them to check it out without paying a penny. This means you've got a whole week to watch Artemis Fowl for free, and if you don't see anything you like, just cancel within that time-frame and you won't be charged. However, at just $6.99/£5.99 a month, we think it's pretty great value for money. As well as being the first place to get streaming releases like Artemis Fowl, it's got the full Star Wars canon, complete Marvel catalogue, every Simpsons episode ever made, and all the Pixar flicks you could want. Not bad for the price of a fancy pint! For the ultimate value, though, take advantage of a combined bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus for the bargain price of just $12.99 a month. There's so much included, you might forget cable TV ever existed.

