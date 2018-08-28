Google’s answer to FaceTime has been optimized for tablets

Google has launched an update to its video calling app Duo, which will see the service optimized for both Android tablet and iPad users.

Previously, if you were using Duo on a tablet you were forced to used a scaled-up version of smartphone app, which didn’t provide a great picture quality.

In a tweet the company announced the rollout will take place “over the next few days”, cementing Duo’s status as a direct competitor to Apple’s FaceTime, and appealing to those of us who prefer to chat to family and friends using a bigger screen.

Knock knock

One of Duo’s more popular features is ‘Knock Knock’, which allows you to see a live video of the person calling you before you pick up, in an attempt by Google to “make calls feel like an invitation rather than an interruption”.

Like FaceTime, Duo has a simple interface and offers the option for voice-only calls, with Google claiming that it’s “highest quality video calling app available”.

(Image credit: Google)

Group chat

However, Apple isn’t content to sit back and watch Google run away with the competition, and announced in June 2018 that Group FaceTime will be rolled out with its next software update, iOS 12.

That being said, the new feature that will allow up to 32 people to join a FaceTime conversation, has reportedly been delayed, and the likelihood is it won’t be available until iOS 12.1 or 12.2.

Via 9to5Mac