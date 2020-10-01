Google Pixel 4a India launch date is on October 17

The Google Pixel 4a will launch in India on October 17. Google's @madebygoogle Twitter handle confirmed the availability earlier today.

Google hosted its annual product launch event last night on online where the company unveiled the all-new Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, Google TV, Chromecast with Google TV, and Nest Audio.

Google has already confirmed that the new Googe Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G won't make to India a couple of months. However, the Google Pixel 4a which was launched in India was confirmed to launch in India.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Last night, after Google's "Launch Night In" event, several users from India on Twitter started asking the company about the availability of the Google Pixel 4a. To which the Made By Google handle responded with the actual launch date of the device.

Hi Roger, we appreciate your interest in our Pixel devices. The Pixel 4a launches in India on October 17th and will be available for purchase on Flipkart. To learn more about the Pixel 4a check out the official blog post here: https://t.co/EOgWtQ7NMg Appreciate it.October 1, 2020

The Pixel 4a launches in India on October 17th and will be available for purchase on Flipkart, said the tweet response to multiple queries about the availability of the Pixel 4a. The teaser page is live on Flipkart for the past couple months.

Check out Google Pixel 4a on Flipkart Launches on October 17View Deal

Google Pixel 4a specs

The Google Pixel 4a offers a 5.81-inch 1080 x 2340 OLED screen that’s fairly compact for a 2020 smartphone. It has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 730G octa-core chipset, which is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The battery meanwhile is 3,140mAh, which isn’t massive. It supports 18W fast charging, but there’s no wireless charging.

Since its a Pixel phone, the camera is the USP of the device. It has a single-lens 12.2MP shooter with an f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilization on the rear. The front camera meanwhile is an 8MP in a punch-hole, and there are stereo speakers along with a plastic back with a fingerprint scanner in the center. The device runs on Android 10 out of the box and the Android 11 update is already out for the same.

As for the pricing, the predecessor, Google Pixel 3a currently retails for Rs 30,999. So, we can expect the Google Pixel 4a to launch in India for around Rs 35,000.