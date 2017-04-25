Google may be working on three Pixel 2 devices

Work has started on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL - follow-up phones to last year’s Google-branded handsets - and a new rumor suggests there may be a third phone in the works too.

Code in the Android Open Source Project suggests there will be three devices all running Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 system on a chip.

The phones packing the Snapdragon 835 isn’t a massive surprise – it’s Qualcomm's current top of the range chipset and it's unlikely the firm will announce anything new soon – but this is the first time we’ve heard word of three devices instead of just two.

Google Pixel XXL?

There’s no suggestion of how the new Pixel phone will be different to the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, but some have speculated this may be an even larger-screen version of the phone. It may have display similar to the size of the Nexus 6 from 2014.

Motorola admitted to TechRadar in 2016 it thought the Nexus 6 was too big when it made the phone, but Google wanted the larger-screen on the phone so the company made it for the Nexus project.

This may be a similar situation where Google has asked for a larger screen product again.

Rumors suggest the Google Pixel 2 range will be produced by HTC, the same company that made last year’s lineup of phones.

