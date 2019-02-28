Google Clock can now wake you with tunes streamed from YouTube Music or Pandora

The Google Clock app for Android has just received an update that'll be music to sleepy ears: you can now choose to be woken by your favorite tunes streamed from YouTube Music and Pandora.

It's been possible to set songs from Spotify as your morning alarm since July last year, but if you used a different music streaming service, you were left with just the tunes downloaded to your phone. Now, Google Clock 6.1.0 is rolling out to Android handsets, with YouTube Music as a new option.

Before you can stream music as an alarm, you'll need to have the latest version of the Google Clock app installed. If you haven't received the update before you're ready to go to sleep tonight, you can download it from APKMirror to get it early. Find out how to download and install an APK file .

You'll also need the latest version of the app for your preferred streaming service (Spotify, YouTube Music or Pandora).

Get up and get down

Open the Clock app, tap the Alarm tab and tap the plus symbol to create a new alarm. Select the bell symbol and choose a service.

If you've chosen Pandora, you'll then be able to see your recently played stations, plus recommendations to start your day (including Morning Hits Radio and Country Breakfast Radio).

You can also search for your favorite radio station using the search bar at the bottom of the screen, and if you're a premium user you'll be able to search for specific tracks albums and playlists.

Tap the item to preview the alarm. After selecting your morning soundtrack, tap the return icon to go back to the alarm tab to set the time, mode, and other settings.

You'll only be able to stream music from YouTube as an alarm if you have a premium YouTube Music subscription, which currently costs $9.99/£9.99/AU$11.99 per month.

Via Android Police