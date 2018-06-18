Get 70% off Iolo System Mechanic or System Mechanic Pro

Iolo is offering TechRadar readers an exclusive 70% discount off its System Mechanic and System Mechanic Pro PC optimization software, which our review rated as "superb" due to its clear interface and deep scans.

That means you'll pay just US$14.98/£14.98 for System Mechanic, or US$20.98/£20.98 for System Mechanic Pro using the voucher code TECHRADAR.

Both programs are flexible and well designed, making them a good choice for beginners and experienced users alike.

Quick performance boost

If you want to give your PC a quick tune-up, the software's dashboard might be all you need. With one click, System Mechanic and System Mechanic Pro will scan your system for junk files, missing or broken registry entries and unnecessary browser cookies.

Once the scan has finished (which doesn't take long), you can delete everything it's identified with one more click, or drill down through the results to see exactly what it's found and why you should consider deleting it, helping you make an informed decision.

After the initial cleanup, System Mechanic's ActiveCare tool keeps everything running smoothly by carrying out the same cleanup whenever your PC is idle.

Advanced tuning

Both System Mechanic and System Mechanic Pro offer a dedicated internet speed booster; a privacy cleaner to erase all traces of your browsing and chat history; and a registry optimization tool that defrags, compresses and backs up your system registry.

You also get LiveBoost, which adjusts dozens of Windows settings automatically for improved speed and performance.

Security first

Iolo System Mechanic Pro also includes System Shield malware protection. This not only blocks new malware, but also removes existing infections. System Shield's behavioural analysis detects suspicious behaviour, enabling it to eliminate malicious software, even if it's never been encountered before.

System Mechanic Pro also includes an enhanced Drive Scrubber, which can wipe the contents of a storage drive, or create a bootable USB tool, enabling you to totally erase the contents of your system drive for full security if you're selling or recycling your PC.

Whichever you choose, you should see a real difference in speed and stability, and benefit from improved security.

