The Division is releasing next year. No, really

Tom Clancy's The Division is coming to Xbox One, PS4 and PC on March 8 2016, and will arrive to Xbox One in beta this December.

The third-person shooter has been long awaited since it's announcement at 2013's E3 conference, and has been delayed for various reasons until 2016, making today's announcement music to Xbox One users' ears.

The Division is the first in a new series from Ubisoft's Tom Clancy brand and is set in post-apocalyptic New York city, featuring a group called The Division set out to save the world. The game will feature a blend of third-person shooter, classic RPG and co-op exploration elements. Other game series under Ubisoft's Tom Clancy brand include Rainbow Six, Splinter Cell and Ghost Recon.

The Tom Clancy games have been integral to the history of Xbox. Ghost Recon in 2001 was available on the first day of the Xbox Live service's launch. Ubisoft NCSA President Laurent Detoc said on stage that "[Xbox] Live players have been among our most passionate fans."

According to Ubisoft, the game will feature a full beta release for all supported platforms, but Xbox One will be the first to receive the release.

Rainbow Six

The developer is also launching Rainbow Six: Seige, and with it, players will be able to play old fan favorites Rainbow Six Vegas and Vegas 2, thanks to Xbox One's new backwards compatibility.

The Rainbow Six series has been a top seller for the Tom Clancy brand since 1998, featuring first-person-shooter action as a counter-terrorism group called Rainbow. It's upcoming installment, Rainbow Six: Seige, is due out on October 13, 2015. Ubisoft also announced at E3 that the beta release on all platforms is coming September 24.