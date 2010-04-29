Sony sued for dropping Linux support on PlayStation 3

PlayStation 3 no longer supports Linux, which has caused one California man to take out a class action lawsuit against Sony

A PlayStation owner has taken legal action against Sony following the company's decision to drop the 'Other OS' option from the PlayStation 3, via a recent firmware update to the console.

The 'Other OS' update was released earlier in April, causing one aggrieved California man to sue Sony for essentially dropping Linux support for PS3.

Mandatory update

PlayStation 3 firmware 3.21 was a mandatory update, with Sony Computer Entertainment reps claiming the decision was made to exclude Linux support on PS3 due to 'security concerns.'

Sony added that dropping a secondary operating system would "help ensure that PS3 owners will continue to have access to the broad range of gaming and entertainment content from SCE and its content partners on a more secure system."

Plaintiff Anthony Ventura has now filed a class action lawsuit against SCEA in a North District of California court, which says he believes the change "reflected Sony's concerns that the Other OS feature might be used by 'hackers' to copy and/or steal gaming and other content."

"Sony's decision to force users to disable the Other OS function was based on its own interest and was made at the expense of its customers," reads Ventura's complaint.

The suit was brought on behalf of "a nationwide class of all persons who purchased a PS3 during the period November 17, 2006 and March 27, 2010 and who did not resell their PS3" in that time.

Ventura wants "damages for Plaintiff and each class member, including but not limited to compensatory damages; restitution; injuctive relief; attorneys' fees; and the cost of this suit." Specific sums are not listed, although court documents note "the amount in controversy is in excess of $5 million."

Via Kotaku