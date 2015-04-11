10 great console games we wish we had on PC

PC gaming is the best – we all know that – but occasionally the grass looks that little bit greener and shinier over there, where the consoles graze…

And indeed there are some games which are console-only, and we dearly wish could be brought over to the PC. In that spirit, we've picked out our top 10 titles which haven't found their way onto the humble personal computer, and really should have.

Some are old, some new, and there are classics like The Last of Us, along with some more surprising entries, but they all share one thing in common – they would make excellent ports. Right, on with the show...