Fujifilm X-T4 is officially a mirrorless powerhouse, but won't replace the X-T3

After weeks of leaks and rumors the Fujifilm X-T4 has finally been officially announced – and the mirrorless all-rounder is very much the Sony A6600 and Panasonic GH5 rival we expected it to be.

Perhaps just as interesting for anyone eyeing up a new mirrorless camera, though, is the news that the X-T4 won't be replacing its predecessor, the Fujifilm X-T3 . That camera will remain on sale as a more affordable alternative to its new sibling, so look out for further price drops on the older model.

But back to the X-T4. The main reason it's shaping up to be one of the best all-round cameras you can buy is because it brings two major upgrades in the form of in-body image stabilization (IBIS) and a fully articulating touchscreen.

Together, these features significantly boost its appeal, particularly for video shooters. That five-axis IBIS mechanism can apparently provide 6.5 stops of stabilization when you use it with 18 out of Fujifilm's total collection of 29 XF / XC lenses.

In the real world, that means being able to shoot run-and-gun videos without necessarily needing a gimbal, and also the freedom to take handheld stills with long shutter speeds. The cherry on the X-T4's video cake is that it can also shoot Full HD video at 240fps for a super slo-mo effect.

Beyond those additions, the X-T4 brings two other big new physical improvements over the X-T3. Its new NP-W235 battery will last for 500 shots per charge (or 600 shots in 'Economy mode'), which is a significant boost over its predecessor's 390-shot rating. The only downside being that anyone with existing NP-W126S batteries won't be able to use them in the X-T4.

The final big design improvement is a new shutter mechanism. This brings a couple of benefits – one is that, like the Fujifilm X-H1 , its shutter is much quieter (around 30% less audible than the X-T3), which is a bonus for street or wedding photographers. But perhaps more significant is that it allows the X-T4 to shoot at an impressive 15fps in continuous shooting when using its mechanical shutter. That's seriously fast and could put it right up there with the best mirrorless cameras for shooting sports and action, assuming its autofocus can keep up.

Talking of which, Fujifilm says that a new phase detection AF algorithm will indeed boost the X-T4's autofocus speed, along with its tracking performance and Face / Eye AF. We'll have to wait until our full review to see if that bears out.

Get a grip

So are there any downsides to the X-T4? It's a slight shame that it uses the same 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and X-Processor 4 combination as its predecessor, although that is a tried-and-tested combination that produces great results.

The viewfinder also has the same 3.69-million dot resolution as before – which is good, if not class-leading – and the X-T4's body has also had to grow a little to accommodate that IBIS system and new screen. It's 5mm deeper, 2mm wider and 68g heavier than its predecessor. On the plus side, this creates room for a slightly larger built-in grip.

Naturally, the X-T4's body becomes even bigger when you attach its optional VG-XT4 battery grip (below). This houses two extra batteries, which means you can get around 1,450 shots from a charge, with the batteries automatically switching when one runs out.

With or without this grip, the X-T4 certainly brings a generous helping of new features, but a final factor that might sway you is price. It'll be available body-only for $1,699 / £1,549 (around AUS3,050) in black or silver from April 2020.

There'll also be a couple of lens bundles available. Buying an X-T4 with the excellent XF18-55mm f/2.8-4 R LM OIS will set you back $2,099 / £1,899 (around AU$3740). Or if you'd prefer to get the camera with the new XF16-80mm f/4 R OIS WR Lens then that will cost you $2,199 / £1,949 (around AU$3,840).

Once you get to these kind of prices then many will start to consider whether it's worth going for a full-frame camera like the Nikon Z6 or Sony A7 III instead. This depends a little on which existing lenses you have (if any) and the kind of photography you like to do, but we'll be bringing you our thoughts on how the Fujifilm X-T4 compares to its closest rivals in our full review very soon.

In the meantime, you can check out our hands-on review of the Fujifilm X-T4 for our initial impressions of this exciting new all-rounder.