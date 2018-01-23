Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Best deals and offers on laptops

Flipkart is back with its Big Shopping Days and is offering some great deals on mobiles, electronics, fashion, lifestyle and more. The sale began on 21 January and ends today (23 January). In this list, we have covered some of the best deals on Core i5 laptops.

Apart from the below mentioned discount, the laptops also come with a card offer. Customers who use SBI Credit Card will get a 10% discount of up to Rs 1,600 on their purchase. Flipkart is also offering attractive no-cost EMIs on all the laptops.

Best deals on laptops

Buy Acer Aspire A515-51G at Rs. 35,990 @ Flipkart (save Rs. 3,000) The Acer Aspire A515-51G comes with a 15.6-inch HD display, a seventh generation Intel Core i5-7200U processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB hard drive. The graphics on the device are handled by NVIDIA Geforce 940MX and it runs on Linux. It is currently available for Rs 35,990, after a discount of Rs 3,000.

Buy HP 15q-BU012TX at Rs. 44,990 @ Flipkart (save Rs. 3,000) The HP 15q-BU012TX is currently available for Rs 44,990, after a discount of Rs 3,000. It comes with a 15.6-inch display, a seventh generation Intel Core i5-7200U processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB hard drive. It comes with AMD Radeon 520 Graphics and runs on Windows 10 Home.

Buy Dell Vostro 3000 at Rs. 40,990 @ Flipkart (save Rs. 2,000) The Dell Vostro 3000 comes with a 15.6-inch display, a seventh generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB hard drive. The graphics on the device are handled by AMD Radeon R5 M420 GPU and it runs on Ubuntu. It is being offered with a discount of Rs 2,000 and can be purchased for Rs 40,990.

Buy Lenovo IP 320E at Rs. 39,990 @ Flipkart (save Rs. 2,000) The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch display, a seventh generation Intel Core i5-7200U processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB hard drive. The device runs on DOS. It is currently available for Rs 39,990, after a discount of Rs 2,000.

Buy Dell Inspiron 3567 Core i5 at Rs. 40,990 @ Flipkart (save Rs. 2,000) The Dell Inspiron Core i5 comes with a 15.6-inch display, a seventh generation Intel Core i5-7200U processor, 4GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB hard drive. The graphics are handled by AMD Radeon R5 M430 Graphics and it runs on Windows 10 Home. It is available for Rs 40,990, after a discount of Rs 2,000.

Buy Acer E5 - 575 at Rs. 33,990 @ Flipkart (save Rs. 2,000) The Acer E5 – 575 features a 15.6-inch display, a seventh generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB hard drive. The laptop comes with Intel Integrated Graphics and runs on Linux. It is currently available for Rs 33,990, after a discount of Rs 2,000.

Buy Lenovo Ideapad IP320 Core i5 at Rs. 43,990 @ Flipkart (save Rs. 2,000) Lenovo Ideapad Core i5 comes with a 15.6-inch display, a seventh generation Intel Core i5-7200U processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, a 1TB hard drive and runs on Windows 10 Home. It is being offered at Rs 43,990, after a discount of Rs 2,000.

Buy HP Imprint 15q-BU011TX at Rs. 40,990 @ Flipkart (save Rs. 2,000) The HP Imprint 15q-BU011TX features a 15.6-inch display, a seventh generation Intel Core i5-7200U processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB hard drive. The graphics on the device are handled by AMD Radeon 520 Graphics and it runs on DOS. It is currently available for Rs 40,990, after a discount of Rs 2,000.