Europa League live stream 2020/21: how to watch every fixture from anywhere

Europe's second-tier continental football competition, the Europa League, is back in earnest this autumn as storied clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, AC Milan, Rangers and Celtic all begin the long journey towards Gdansk, Poland and the 2020/21 final. Even more famous teams will join the tournament as it reaches its latter stages, when a handful of Champions League outcasts arrive, making the Europa League every bit as entertaining as its more famous big sibling. Follow our guide and never miss a match again - here's how to watch a Europe League live stream wherever you are in the world.

Live stream Europa League 2020/21 The 2020/21 Europa League season began back in August, with group stage action under way as of October and the competition scheduled to conclude on May 26, 2021 at the Stadion Energa Gdańsk in Gdańsk, Poland All the best Europa League live stream and TV viewing options you need are below - employ the services of a good VPN and you'll be able to watch your chosen coverage, even if you're abroad.

In fact, in a year when the bizarre and unexpected is all you can rely on, the 2020 Europa League final ended up being a far more spirited affair than its higher-profile UEFA stablemate. Sevilla beat Inter Milan 3-2 in a thrilling back-and-forth match to win the tournament for an incredible third time in a row. It also marked a record-extending sixth overall triumph in the UEFA Cup/Europa League for the Andalusian club, making them the undisputed kings of the competition.

This season, they'll no doubt be hoping they can play a starring role on Europe's main stage, but it gives you an idea of how prestigious the Europa League is in its own right. The EFL Trophy it ain't.

Some of the other big name clubs contesting the 2020/21 Europa League include La Liga mainstay Villareal, Serie A duo Napoli and Roma, and criminally underrated Leicester City from the Premier League. Read on as we explain all the ways you can get a Europa League live stream and watch every match online.

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch the Europa League online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the season, you probably won't be able to watch the footy like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to live stream Europa League football from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the best of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust security features, and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Europa League live stream: how to watch every 2020/21 match in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport once again enjoys exclusive rights to 2020/21 Europa League football in the UK and will be showing every single match of the competition either on TV or online. BT Sport is available to BT TV customers from just £10 a month on contract, and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However, if you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done) pricey contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass. A BT Sport Monthly Pass costs £25 a month on a rolling basis, meaning it can be cancelled at any time. It lets you stream all four BT Sport channels on a range of devices, with apps available for smartphones, tablets, consoles and Now TV set-top boxes. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Europa League coverage from anywhere in the world.

How to watch a FREE Europa League live stream in the US

Like the UEFA Champions League, the Europa League is being exclusively shown on CBS in the US, which is available through basis cable packages, as well as the network's All Access streaming service - which offers a FREE 1-week trial. For cord cutters, the best option for most soccer fans is fuboTV, which offers a FREE 7-day trial of its own and carries CBS. Priced from $59.99 a month, it's really easy to sign up for, accepting a wide range of credit and debit card for online payment. All you need other than that is an email address and US zip code so you can get the right local programming - fubo isn't nosy like some other services and won't require you to confirm your address or anything like that. You can sign up for fubo (and its free trial) here. If you find yourself outside of America and want to watch the game using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home. Spanish language coverage of Europa League soccer is also available in the US, usually via TUDN and Univision.

How to watch the Europa League: FREE live stream in Canada

For the 2020/21 season, live Europa League matches are being broadcast in Canada by ever-growing sports subscription service DAZN . The channel is down to live stream every single game of the competition, from the group stages right through to the final next May. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada - though you do have the option of a 1-month FREE trial if you've never used it before. Play your cards right and that means you can enjoy a slew of Europa League soccer games without dropping a dime! And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to watch games if you find yourself outside of the Great White North, and therefore unable to access the streaming service you pay for back home.

How to watch Europa League soccer in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport is once again home to the Europa League soccer action this season, making it the place to head for all the biggest games over the coming months. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while chord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favourite VPNs above and watch from another nation.

How to watch the Europa League online in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Europa League in New Zealand is Sky Sport and the network will be broadcasting the biggest games from the 2020/21 competition throughout the competition. Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn't available on a standalone basis. However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis.

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Europa League, showing the biggest matches throughout the 2020/21 season. Coverage will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV, which is where to go if you want to watch premium European football without signing up for a lengthy contract.