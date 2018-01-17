DJI could announce the rumored Mavic Air drone next week, teaser trailer suggests

Image credit: DJI



DJI has already made a name for itself building small, powerful drones such as the DJI Mavic Pro , and clues from a new teaser video suggest we'll see a smaller device that's rumored to be called the "Mavic Air" next week.

The trailer, titled "Adventure Unfolds," strongly recalls the " Powers of 10 " video you probably saw in your middle school science classes, as it zooms from sweeping, spacebound views of Earth to extreme closeups of neurons.

In a Carl Sagan-like voice, the narrator hints at what the device may be like, saying, "from seemingly insignificant size comes formidable strength and power."

After all the microcosm and macrocosm shots, the trailer then shifts to closeups of what may be the drone itself, but the perspective is so close that you might as well be trying to identify a portrait of someone from a single freckle.

The actual reveal event will take place on January 23, and the site DroneDJ believes the "Mavic Air" name is legit, largely on account of a working redirected URL on DJI's site.

Small packages

The video's language also seems to suggest whatever device gets shown may be smaller than the already tiny $499 (£519, AU$859) DJI Spark , but we could also end up seeing a mid-range device with specs somewhere between those of the Spark and the beefier $999 (£999, AU$1,689) Mavic Pro.



More specifically, as the Apple-like "Air" name suggests, the device might be a lightweight version of the Pro.

Whatever it is, we're hoping the device lives up to the promise of the eye-catching video when DJI at last zooms out and shows us the bigger picture next week.

Via: The Verge