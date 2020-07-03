Dell Precision 5550 workstation laptop launched in India

Dell has announced a new work station in India under the Precision series. The all-new Precision 5550 is a mobile work station which is meant to handle extreme workload.

The Dell Precision 5550 comes with a 105% larger touchpad as compared to the previous generation, IR camera at the top of the bezel and blue light sensor.

Dell Precision 5550 specs

(Image credit: Dell )

The work station comes with an infinity edge display on a bezel-less design. You get a 15.6-inch screen with 16:10 aspect ratio, 92% screen to body ratio, 500 nits brightness, and Gorilla Glass protection. You can choose between a Full HD+ and an Ultra HD+(4K) screen. The 4K variant is touch-enabled.

On the internals, the Precision 5550 comes in multiple options with up to 10th gen Intel processors, Xeon and Core i9, with up to 64GB DDR4 2933 MHz RAM and up to 2TB M.2 SSD. For graphics, you get up to NVIDIA Quadro T2000 4GB GDDR6 GPU. As far as the connectivity is concerned, there is Intel Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Port options on the machine include 1 x USB 3.2Type-C, 1 x SD card slot, 1 x universal audio port, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with Thunderbolt 3 and Power Delivery, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with Thunderbolt 3. There is also a fingerprint scanner integrated with a fingerprint scanner.

For audio, there is a dual integrated speaker and dual integrated noise-cancelling digital array microphones powered by MaxxAudio Pro by Waves. You also get IR webcam. The Dell Precision 5550 weighs 1.84Kgs and comes with 90W/120W AC adapter depending on the model you choose.

For the operating system, you get to choose between Windows 10 Pro, Home, Ubuntu, and RedHat 8.3.

Pricing and availability

The Dell Precision 5550 workstation starts at Rs1,29,999 and GST will be applicable on all the models. It will be available in online and offline markets soon.