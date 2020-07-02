Dell XPS 2020 to launch in India on July 8

The next-gen Dell XPS laptops will be soon launched in India. The company has started sending out invites for an online-only event.

Slated for July 8 launch, the company will be unveiling the next-gen Dell XPS laptops in India. XPS is the company’s premium and ultra-light laptop series with top of the line specifications. The 2020 laptops were originally shown at CES and went on sale recently.

Currently, in the US market, Dell XPS is available in three sizes: 13-inch (XPS 13), 15-inch (XPS 15), and 17-inch (XPS 17). However, for the India market, we expect the company to announce the XPS 13 and XPS 15 models only. As always, all models sport a near bezel-less design, making them physically smaller than other laptops with a display that size. The 2020 lineup also moves to a taller display, which is regarded as the better aspect ratio for productivity.

XPS 13 (2020)

(Image credit: Future)

The XPS 13 comes with the 10th Gen Core Intel i7 CPU with up to 3.9GHz Turbo Boost. It is paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB PCle NVMe M.2 SSD. At the front, you get a 13.3-inch Full HD screen with touch support. Also, there is a 1080p IR webcam. It is extremely light at just 1.27 Kg.

Further, on the connectivity front, it packs in the Killer Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. Port options on the machine include a couple of USB C 3.1 with Thunderbolt 3, microSD card slot, and combi audio jack.

(Image credit: Dell)

XPS 15 (2020)

The bigger variant of the XPS family, XPS 15 pack in a 15.6-inch 4K touch screen display with 10th Gen Core Intel i7 CPU with up to 5.1GHz Turbo Boost. You get up to 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD options. It weighs slightly over 2 Kgs. In addition to the port potions found on the XPS 13, the XPS 15 packs in a USB-C 3.1 port. The camera and connectivity options remain the same here.

As of press time, it is still unclear which exact models and specs will launch in India next week. We will update this piece with more specific information once they become available.