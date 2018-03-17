How to watch Italy v Scotland online: 6 nations rugby live stream

How to watch Italy v Scotland Today's match kicks off at 12.30pm, with live coverage on ITV1 from 12pm, as well as the ITV Hub.

The final round of the 6 Nations 2018 kicks off today as Italy take on Scotland

What many people expected would be the battle for the wooden spoon has taken on a bit of extra significance, at least for Scottish fans, as they look to end the 2018 tournament on a positive note.

Victory in Rome would equal last year's record of three victories, following the triumphs over England and France, and Gregor Townsend makes five changes to his starting line-up following the defeat against Ireland last weekend.

Nick Grigg comes in at centre, with Tommy Seymour also returning on the wing, as Fraser Brown, WP Nel and Tim Swinson all return to the pack.

Italy are rooted to the bottom of the table, but will be looking to spring a shock and record their first 6 nations victory since beating Scotland in 2015.

The home side make only one change, as Jake Polledri comes in at flanker to replace Maxime Mbanda, as Conor O'Shea's men look to put in a strong performance in front of what will no doubt be a sell-out crowd.

If you've not managed to get tickets for the game, and can't get to a TV, here is TechRadar's guide to watching all the 6 Nations rugby action, including Italy v Scotland online, wherever you are in the world.

(Image credit: SixNationsRugby.com)

1. How to watch Italy v Scotland 6 Nations rugby online

This is the best way to watch Italy v Scotland 6 Nations online - from absolutely anywhere in the world - without any commercial breaks:

1. Download and install a VPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it doesn't matter which one and it's super easy to do. Choose UK if you want to watch it on TVPlayer (use the link below)

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

TVPlayer is a free, legal, online streaming service based in the UK which offers hundreds of channels - and you don't even need to sign in to watch without commercial breaks. Continue scrolling if you want to experience a fuller and richer version of the 6 Nations.

Where can I watch the 6 Nations rugby using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the 6 Nations rugby from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: US, UK, Israel, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Spain, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

(Image credit: 6 nations.com)

2. How to watch the 6 Nations rugby in the UK in its entirety:

If you’re in the UK and if you have a TV licence, then ITV Hub is the way to go. You will need to sign up for free in order to watch it though but it is a doddle and once you do it, you can enjoy it almost anywhere: on your mobile, your media player, tablet, your web browser, streaming device, gaming console, TV, cable and satellite operators etc.

3. How to watch Italy v Scotland 6 Nations rugby in the US in its entirety:

As mentioned above, if you're not based in the UK and want to watch the 6 Nations rugby live, you won't be able to access the ITV live coverage without using a VPN.

In the US, NBC’s Sports Gold subscription streaming service will be showing all of 2018 6 Nations tournament live. The channel's Rugby Pass costs $59.99, but also includes a whole heap of other rugby action, including Premiership Rugby and the 7s World Cup.

Photos courtesy of SixNationsRugby.com