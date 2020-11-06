Cheaper variant of Oppo A15 launched for Rs 9,490

Oppo has added a new sub Rs 10,000 smartphone in A series today. The company has announced a new variant of the recently launched Oppo A15. The Oppo A15 is now available in 2GB RAM variant.

The Oppo A15 2GB RAM variant will be coupled with 32GB of internal storage just like the 3GB variant. Apart from the RAM and pricing everything else remains the same.

Oppo A15 specs

The Oppo A15 offers a 6.52-inch HD+ (1600 x 720) display with 89% screen-to-body ratio. It comes with AI brightness feature that learns from your preference and automatically adjusts brightness, which can come in pretty handy especially during outdoors. The Oppo A15 comes in a 3D curved design. The selfie camera is housed in the dew-drop notch.

Under the hood, the Oppo A15 is powered by an octacore MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with a 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. You also get a microSD card slot that supports up to 256GB. It features Memory Defragmentation 2.0, which adopts system-level optimizations to reduce memory fragmentation and increase the overall performance of the phone by 5%. The fingerprint scanner is located at the rear, just below the camera module.

On to the optics department, the Oppo A15 flaunts triple rear camera stack. There is a primary 13MP lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The camera module is arranged in a square design, which looks quite identical to the Realme Narzo 20. On the front, the Oppo A15 will come with a 5MP selfie camera.

The device features a bunch of shooting modes like portrait bokeh, AI Scene Recognition and up to 21 different styles of landscape and scenic shots. There is also a bunch of filter for photos and videos.

The Oppo A15 runs on ColorOS 7.2 out of the box based on Android 10. The Oppo A15 is packed with a 4,230mAh battery but, there is no fast charge support and you'll have to settle for 10W charging speeds.

Price and availability

The Oppo A15 3GB + 32GBvariant which was launched for Rs 10,990 is currently available for Rs 9,990. The new Oppo A15 2GB variant will be priced at Rs 9,490. The device is available in Dynamic Black and Mystery Blue colour options.