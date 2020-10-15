Oppo A15 launched: Price in India, specs, and availability

Oppo has added a new budget-friendly A series smartphone, the Oppo A15 to its portfolio in India. The Oppo A15 will join the Oppo A53, A52, A9, and A5 in the A-series.

The key highlight of the A series has always been thin design, big screen, all-day battery, and AI photography. The Oppo A15 also opts for the same path. With Oppo A15, you get all the four core features.

(Image credit: Oppo)

Oppo A15 specs

Starting off with the display, the Oppo A15 comes with a 6.52-inch HD+(1600 x 720) screen with AI brightness feature that learns from your preference and automatically adjusts brightness. It comes in a 3D curved design, which is a popular design language in the budget series. The selfie camera is housed in the dew-drop notch.

Powering the device is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with a 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. You also get a microSD card slot that supports up to 256GB. It also features Memory Defragmentation 2.0, which adopts system-level optimizations to reduce memory fragmentation and increase the overall performance of the phone by 5%. The physical fingerprint scanner at the rear, just below the camera setup.

The Oppo A15 features triple rear camera stack. There is a primary 13MP lens, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The camera module is arranged in a square design, which looks quite similar to the recently launched Realme Narzo 20. On the front, the Oppo A15 will come with a 5MP selfie camera.

The device features a bunch of shooting modes like portrait bokeh, AI Scene Recognition and up to 21 different styles of landscape and scenic shots. There is also a bunch of filter for photos and videos.

The handset runs on ColorOS 7.2 out of the box based on Android 10. The Oppo A15 is packed with a 4,230mAh battery but, there is no fast charge support and you'll have to settle for 10W charging speeds.

Price and availability

The Oppo A15 comes only in one configuration, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 10,990 and is available in Dynamic Black and Mystery Blue colour options. Oppo has not mentioned the date of availability yet.