Best Kindle 2019: which Amazon ereader should you buy?

If you're looking for the best Kindle or ereader, you've landed on the right page, because in 2019 the best Kindles usually are the best ereaders in general, as Amazon has the market on lockdown.

There are a few non-Kindle ereaders that are worth considering, like the Kobo Forma or the Kobo Clara HD, but in general, Amazon makes all the best ereaders.

While most other TechRadar buying guides list their products in order of how good they are, this list is just ranked by price order, as the different Kindle lines all aim at different budgets – a lot of this list comes down to how much you're willing to spend.

There are three different types of product on offer for three different types of budget, and we'll talk you through each of them below. We've yet to review the Kids Edition Kindle, but we expect to be including that product in this list very soon.

We're letting you judge for yourself exactly what you'll need – instead, this is just a list of the highlights you should consider.

Amazon Kindle

The best Kindle for those on a budget

Screen size: 6-inch | Screen type: Pearl e-paper | Storage: 4GB | Resolution: 167ppi | Weight: 161g | Backlight: yes | Touchscreen: yes | Wi-Fi: yes | 3G: no | Battery life: up to four weeks

Affordable

Improved design with back-light

Screen could be better

Not waterproof

The entry-level Amazon Kindle is the best Kindle you can by right now, with a great balance of features and price.

Launched in March 2019, its new feature was the inclusion of a back-light which now means Amazon's entire Kindle line come with illumination.

You still get the benefits of the previous model, with an adequate (and now back-lit) touchscreen display, long lasting battery and plenty of space for all your digital tomes, plus an intuitive interface, that makes navigating your books a breeze.

It's slim and light, so even though you could essentially be carrying an entire library with you it won't even feel as weighty as a single paperback.

Why should I buy it? Because you want a bargain and can live without waterproofing, the latest design and a higher resolution display.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

It's all about that screen

Screen size: 6-inch | Screen type: E ink | Storage: 4GB | Resolution: 300ppi | Weight: 209g | Backlight: yes | Touchscreen: yes | Wi-Fi: yes | 3G: yes | Battery life: up to six weeks

Super-sharp screen

Improved typography

Bland design

Still missing some features

Amazon updated the Kindle Paperwhite back in 2018 to add several features from the Voyage and Oasis lines, including IPX8-rated waterproofing and support for Audible audiobooks.

The screen is still fantastic with a beautiful 6-inch HD display with 300ppi pixel density and 8GB of storage, meaning you can keep thousands of books on one device.

The Kindle Paperwhite is almost the closest you can get to real paper while getting all the benefits of an ereader. You have access to Amazon's huge library of books and you can even use the Kindle Unlimited rental service on the Paperwhite.

There's a built-in light and you're not going to get any screen glare when reading it in bright sunlight. The battery isn't as good as the last version as it only lasts between four and six weeks, but that said it's still a very good amount of time to get reading your ebooks.

Why should I buy it? If you're looking for one of the best screen experiences on an ereader and you want to be able to read in bright sunlight, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is your choice.

Amazon Kindle Oasis

The newest Kindle Oasis device has all the cutting-edge features

Screen size: 7-inch | Screen type: Carta E Ink | Storage: 8GB/32GB | Resolution: 300ppi | Weight: 188g | Backlight: Yes | Touchscreen: Yes | Wi-Fi: Yes | 4G: Yes | Battery life: up to six weeks

Premium reading experience

Useful screen features

Very expensive

Thicker side doesn't improve handhold

If you want the most premium ereader experience available right now, then the newest Amazon Kindle Oasis is what you're looking for – as long as you can stomach the equally high-end price.

The 2019 Kindle Oasis comes with new features like a warm light you can turn on to reduce eye strain, a more lightweight design, and improved back-lighting, to make it a more useful device to read on (although some may consider the upgrade a little small).

It also comes with all the distinct features of the Kindle Oasis range – it's got a large, high-quality display, a 'ridge' design that gives makes the ereader easy to hold at a range of angles, and it comes with plenty of storage space to save as many books as you need.

So if you're looking for an unrivaled ereader, this is the device to consider.

Why should I buy it? If you're willing to splash on the best Amazon Kindle ereader with all the latest bells and whistles in terms of tech, this is the device to consider.

