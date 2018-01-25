8 top iPhone X accessories

The iPhone X is undoubtedly Apple's best smartphone to date, dripping with flagship features like wireless charging, Face ID facial recognition, a gorgeous edge-to-edge OLED display, and of course, who could forget those fun-packed Animojis.

If you're lucky enough to have gotten your hands on an iPhone X, you'll want to make the most of it, which is why we've rounded up eight of the very best accessories currently on the market.

Whether you're eager to make the most of the smartphone's dual-lens camera, or just want to find a pair of awesome wireless headphones to replace those flat-sounding EarPods that came in the box, then you've come to the right place.

Note: we've ranked these from cheapest to most expensive according to prices at time of writing.

1. Choetech Qi Wireless Charging Stand

Stand and charger all in one

Holds your phone vertically

Good price

Only comes in black

Most wireless chargers require you to lie your iPhone X flat on its back to make contact, but not this one from Choetech. The stand cradles your handset in a vertical portrait orientation, making it easier to unlock the phone with Face ID and view the screen while it draws juice from the AC adaptor (not supplied).

The lip of the stand also glows a subtle green color when Qi wireless is active and charging is taking place, altogether making this a great option for the office desk or bedside table.

2. RhinoShield Modular Case for iPhone X

Your case your way

Modular

Decent drop protection

Plain design

Do you get a bumper or a protective case for your pricey new iPhone X? Plump for RhinoShield and you won't have to choose between the two. That's because its new modular case allows you to switch things up depending on your needs.

Simply remove the minimalist bumper rim and replace it with a stylized RhinoShield backplate, which also plays nice with the company's range of add-on camera lenses. You can even change the button covers to add a dash of color.

Not only does the case's ShockSpread material offer military-grade protection against drops and falls, its featherweight design ensures you won't even know it's there.

3. Belkin 3.5mm Audio + Charge Rockstar iPhone Adaptor

Solves a major iPhone problem

Allows wired audio and charging at the same time

Comes in both 3.5mm and Lightning varieties

Expensive for what it is

When Apple ditched the headphone jack last year, everyone knew it wasn't coming back for the iPhone X. Fortunately, this Belkin port splitter enables you to plug in your old wired headphones without hogging the sole Lightning port, allowing you to sync or charge your phone while you listen along to music.

It might not be the most elegant solution to the death of the headphone jack, but Belkin's adaptor is solidly built and certainly gives Apple's dongles a run for their money.

4. SandMarc Wide Lens Edition for iPhone X

Upgrade your photos

Improves your photos

Works with cases

Quite pricey

The iPhone X camera boasts Apple's most sophisticated wide-angle lens to date, and what better way to make the most of its unparalleled optics than to double the field of view?

California-based SandMarc's 16mm Wide Lens Edition does just that, and thanks to its premium multi-coated optics, the results are almost invariably stunning.

Featuring a thin yet sturdy lens case mount - along with a detachable clip mount if you want to use your own case, or even none at all - SandMarc's compact screw-on lens takes the iPhone's ability to capture a broad view to exceptional new heights, with little to no distortion in evidence.

A cleaning pouch is included in the box, making the lens accessory great for travel, and ideal for action sports and other outdoor pursuits. Trust us, your photos will thank you.

5. Mophie Charge Force PowerStation

Keeps your iPhone powered up

High-capacity

Works wirelessly

Costs a lot

Quite large

iPhone X road warriors with significant energy requirements need look no further. This slim brick from Mophie packs a 10,000mAh battery, making it sufficient to charge Apple's latest smartphone three and a half times over - perfect for when you're off the grid and away from a power outlet for a few days.

The Force PowerStation is Qi wireless compatible, so all you need to do is place your iPhone X on top of it while it's lying flat. It also supports pass-through charging, so if it's connected to a power source, your phone recharges first, then the brick recharges itself.

There's even a USB port for an additional device to plug in and get some extra juice on the side.

6. Jaybird Run True Wireless Sport Headphones

An AirPod alternative

Interchangeable tips

Water-resistant

Occasional connection loss

Limited built-in controls

Let's face it, not everyone rocks the AirPods look. If you're hankering for a less conspicuous "truly wireless" bud, consider this pair from Jaybird.

Interchangeable tips and fins make the Jaybird Run earphones more secure than Apple's buds, and with a four-hour playtime plus eight hours more in the charging case, they're an ideal sporty alternative.

Sweat proof and water-resistant, the Runs also do a great job at blocking out noise, allowing you to focus on your music or any calls you take through them.

7. Apple AirPods

Wireless buds with great sound and battery life

Good battery life

Great sound quality

No in-line remote

Controversial looks

Take it from us, those tired-looking wired Lightning buds Apple threw in with your iPhone X don't even come close to the cable-free convenience of Apple AirPods, which really should have come included in the box.

With 5 hours of battery life and a neat carry case that holds 24 hours of additional charge, these feather-light earphones will keep you listening throughout the day - and then some.

And thanks to Apple's proprietary W1 Bluetooth chip, pairing them with your new phone is just as effortless.

8. FYB London SMART City Handbag

The most high-tech handbag around

Stylish

High-tech

Very expensive

Likely niche appeal

Imagine a luxury handbag, made with the finest leather, that also wirelessly charges your new iPhone X when you're out and about on your daily commute.

Now imagine if said handbag featured biometric fingerprint locks to keep your possessions safe, RFID data protection for your bank cards and passport, and a Bluetooth proximity sensor that ensures you never misplace your personal items again.

Say hello to the SMART handbag by FYB London, possibly the most sophisticated effeminate accessory you'll ever need - app included!