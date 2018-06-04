Asus introduces its first ROG liquid-coolers and power supply

Asus has made itself a household name in motherboards and graphics card, but at Computex 2018 the company is officially entering the world of CPU coolers and power supplies.

We’ll start off with the ROG Ryujin, Asus’s flagship CPU liquid-cooler that’s available with both in 240mm and 360mm radiator sizes. Unlike most all-in-one coolers, Asus has opted to include a 600mm fan built right into the CPU pump to push cool air onto the VRMs and other components around the processor socket.

If having a fan on your waterblock seems a little odd, the Asus ROG Ryuo is a more traditional all-in-one liquid cooler available in 240mm and 120mm sizes. Both coolers feature a 1.77-inch LiveDash color OLED screen on the cooling pump that can display real-time system stats and personalized images or even GIFs.

Lightening strikes

As with most of Asus’ products, this one also features addressable Aura Sync RGB lighting. Like the brand’s new CPU coolers, this PSU is also outfitted with an OLED screen that displays real-time wattage information. Asus also plans to release an 850-watt version of the ROG Thor later in the year.

Asus also introduced its first every ROG power supply and it’s a whopper. The Asus ROG Thor is a 1200-watt capacity, 80 Plus Platinum efficiency power supply designed to support overclocking processors and multiple graphics cards at once.

Making the case

Asus hasn’t dabbled in PC cases since its modular concept Project Avalon was announced a few years back, but the company is now rolling out a traditional tower case with the ROG Strix Gaming Chassis.

The new case follows all of the modern PC chassis design trends including space for up to 360mm liquid-cooling, vertical GPU brackets, tempered glass side panels and lots of RGB. That said, the Strix Gaming Chassis’ lighting is unique in that its addressable and compatible with the RGB headers on ROG motherboards.

Asus has yet to disclose pricing for any of its new components and says we can expect them to be available in the second half of 2018.