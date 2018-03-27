Are we going to see a new entry-level GoPro action cam?

Could GoPro be about to launch a new budget action camera? According to PhotoRumors, it looks like we could see a new model in the next few weeks.

Details are a little sketchy at the moment, but if the leaked packaging is the real deal, then the new 'Hero' GoPro will shoot 1080p Full HD video up to 60p (but not 4K), shoot still images at 10MP and be waterproof down to a depth of 33ft/10m. In fact, this basic Hero looks like it uses the same exterior design as both the Hero5 Black and Hero6 Black. This sees a small LCD display on the front of the camera, with a large touchscreen at the rear.

Why is GoPro going 'budget'?

While the Hero6 Black is our favorite action camera, with the Hero5 Black a close second, they're both pretty pricey investments, despite falling in cost recently. Rivals have realized this, and there's now a growing number of affordable action cameras out there to suit a range of budgets.

GoPro though doesn't have anything with an entry-level price tag in its current line-up - the Hero5 Session costs less than its 'Black' siblings, but its cube design isn't for everyone, while not everyone wants the high-end features offered by GoPro's two flagship cameras.

By launching a budget version of the Hero6 Black, GoPro should be able to cover off the entry-level sector and bolster its range to offer a broader selection of action cameras that should give a much wider appeal.

As far as price goes, rumors suggest we're likely to see it available for something in the region of $179-200 (roughly £125-140, or AU$230-259).