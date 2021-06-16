Apple might be releasing the M1X MacBook Pro sooner than we thought

Rumors have been flying for a few months now that Apple will release two new MacBook Pro models, supposedly built with a more powerful M1X (or M2) chip. While we didn't see anything unveiled at WWDC 2021 on June 7, new information suggests we might not have to wait much longer to see what Apple has been working on.



LeaksApplePro predicts that at least one of the new MacBook Pro models could arrive in Week 31, though no mention has been made regarding which of the two could make the early appearance.

The Apple never falls far from the Q3

Both the MacBook Pro 14-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch models are expected to feature a mini-LED display, similar to the new iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 that got the M1 treatment earlier this year. It was previously reported that key display components won't ship to the Apple factories until Q3 of 2021, so we weren't expecting either of the two new models to hit the shelves until potentially as late as 2022.



LeaksApplePro also mentions that the predicted dates mentioned could be subject to change given the ongoing production delays for essential components like those mini-LED displays and a global silicon shortage, but WCCFTech points out in its reporting that they haven't had the best track record when it comes to accuracy with leaked information so take this with a pinch of salt.

For the record: pic.twitter.com/288CjGIqqGJune 15, 2021 See more

A great deal of excitement is growing for these new MacBook Pro devices, not only if it comes with the successor to the excellent M1 SoC (system-on-a-chip), but it's also expected that both new models will have a much-needed redesign to get rid of the Touch Bar and reintroduce old features like MagSafe, a built-in SD card reader and even a full-sized HDMI.



We loved the original M1 chip, placing the MacBook Air 2021 at the highest position on our list of the best laptops you can buy right now given how impressive and comparatively affordable it is, but creatives or professionals in demanding industries will need something with a little more 'oomph'.

We don't know much about the rumored M1X, but it's been suggested that it's powerful enough to give the RTX 3070 laptop GPU a run for its money. Color us intrigued.



Given we have no way of verifying the leaked date (and how likely it is to change), don't put too much faith into buying a new MacBook Pro in August. We remain hopeful, but until an official announcement is made we can only take comfort in the potential that Apple is currently confident it could hit that release window despite the issues with its supply chain.