iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are outselling the iPhone X, says analysts

Apple launched three phones this year: the bezel-busting iPhone X and the more traditional iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. A new report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) suggests it's the more traditional and cheaper models that are making up the bulk of sales.

CIRP reckons the iPhone X accounted for around 30 percent of total iPhone sales in the first 30 days it was on sale, 9to5Mac reports. Meanwhile the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus made up 40 percent of sales, with the former the more popular model - 23 percent of sales versus 17 percent of sales.

The older iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, meanwhile, weighed in with around a fifth of total sales, or 20 percent. They can still be bought directly from Apple, as the company continues the practice of leaving older models on sale for a cheaper price.

By the numbers

Of course this is all based on some smart retail analysis rather than official figures released by Apple, so until Tim Cook tells us exactly how many units his company has shifted, we're firmly in the realm of educated guesswork. Still, it's interesting to note that in this analysis the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have come out on top.

CIRP notes that supply constraints may have limited iPhone X sales, and that the figures it's seeing are only a slight disappointment considering Apple is trying something new this time around - sales in 2018 and beyond might well be better.

No numbers are mentioned by CIRP, but other analysts suggest Apple has shifted around 35 million iPhone X handsets, some 10 million less than expectations. The high price point and "lack of interesting innovations" are putting some punters off, according to industry watchers, reports Bloomberg.