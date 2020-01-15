AMD Radeon RX 5950XT spotted again – is the ‘Nvidia killer’ coming sooner than we think?

AMD does have a high-end Navi GPU in the pipeline, and it’ll be called the Radeon RX 5950XT, if the latest rumor from the graphics grapevine turns out to be correct.

Videocardz spotted a tweet from Komachi, one of the regular hardware leakers on Twitter, which pointed out a bunch of graphics cards filed with the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) by Afox.

[EEC] Radeon RX 5950XT, Radeon RX 5950, Radeon RX 5900,Radeon RX 5800 XT https://t.co/gTHD288q3wJanuary 14, 2020

And as you can see that Navi GPU line-up was headed up by the aforementioned RX 5950XT, followed by the plain RX 5950. The company also lists Radeon RX 5900 and RX 5800 XT graphics cards.

Afox is certainly one of the more obscure GPU makers out there, but it has a pretty decent spread of affordably-priced cards. However, a bigger manufacturer you will have heard of – Sapphire – also filed all these product names with the EEC way back in June 2019.

Indeed, Sapphire filed these and a whole lot more product names in what was likely a bunch of placeholders, meaning they could be speculatively filed just in case AMD makes these GPUs, rather than actually indicating the company knows they are in the pipeline.

Also, Sapphire may have filed so many names just to throw people off the scent (in other words, chucking some false names in there, to hide the real products, as it were).

Afox has only filed four top-end Navi models, as mentioned, which is interesting – but this could still all be speculative filing, of course.

Nvidia killer ready to roll?

Still, the Radeon RX 5950XT crops up as the flagship model in both company’s EEC activities, and there’s some interesting timing here in terms of the fact that AMD’s chief executive has recently been talking about the firm’s long rumored ‘Nvidia killer’ high-end GPU, and how important it is, hinting that it could turn up this year.

Previous speculation has pegged the release date for the ‘Big Navi’ GPU as the middle of 2020, so perhaps this latest EEC filing is a further indication that we might just see the ‘Nvidia killer’ sooner rather than later this year.

However, we shouldn’t get too excited about this leak, as there’s a sizeable chance that it could mean absolutely nothing. Particularly as Afox doesn’t appear to produce high-end cards as a rule, concentrating in the main on more mainstream offerings (its most powerful GPU right now seems to be the RTX 2070, from what we can tell from the rather chaotically designed website).

Still, we live in hope, and AMD will surely want to launch high-end Navi before Nvidia moves on to its next-gen products, too – if that’s feasible.