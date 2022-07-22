Amazon Prime Youth Offer: Get Prime membership for half the price

Audio player loading…

Amazon has a new offer for the youth with its Prime Day 2022 sale. If you're of age 18-24, you can get a 50% cashback on Amazon Prime membership.

It's not a student offer, where you will be getting the discount only on applying with verifying your university or college.

Amazon Prime Youth offer

Youth Offer for Amazon Prime gives any user within 18-24 years of age a cashback of 50% on the purchase of Amazon Prime.

This is a cashback and not a discount. You will have to pay the full amount of Prime membership first. You will receive the cashback as Amazon Pay balance, and not directly to your bank account.

How to get Amazon Prime Youth Offer?

Visit the Amazon Prime Youth Offer page on Amazon (opens in new tab) . (Note: This offer will only work on the Amazon app, it will not work on PC or website). You can choose either the yearly plan or the monthly plan from this page. Complete the payment. You will now have to verify your age using government IDs and a selfie. You have a 15 days time frame for that. You can use any of these government IDs for verification: Aadhar Voter ID Driving license PAN Passport You will receive the 50% cashback on your Amazon Pay balance after the verification is complete.

Subscribe to Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) Includes unlimited free fast delivery, Prime Music and more!

This is the best deal on subscriptions

Amazon Prime is the best value of any subscription in India if you ask me. For Rs. 1,499 a year, Prime membership gives you access to free unlimited deliveries, Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, Gaming with Prime and more. Getting all of that in Rs. 749 just makes it a deal that you cannot refuse.