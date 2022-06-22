Amazon Prime Video announces release date for Modern Love Hyderabad

Audio player loading…

The recently released Modern Love Mumbai had got a mixed response. Like all anthologies with shorts helmed by different directors with different sensibilities, it was a bit patchy. Some of the shorts were good, and some others in that six-storied anthology were not. But overall, Modern Love Mumbai did leave an impact, and the love and ethos of that great city did come across in those stories.

Amazon Prime Video had earlier itself announced that the Modern Love series with two other cities --- Chennai and Hyderabad --- were in the works. Today, the streaming platform announced that Modern Love Hyderabad will premiere globally on July 8.

A SIC Productions, the new Telugu Amazon Original series is produced by well-acclaimed creator Elahe Hiptoola with Nagesh Kukunoor as the showrunner.

Nagesh Kukunoor will helm three shorts in the series

Inspired by a famous cloumn in the New York Times, Modern Love Hyderabad will bring together four prolific creative minds of Indian cinema - Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala and Devika Bahudhanam.

It features a bouquet of 6 heart-warming stories that explore the various facets, shades and emotions of love across myriad human relationships with the city of Hyderabad playing an important and emotional backdrop.

The anthology includes:

1. My Unlikely Pandemic Dream Partner, which is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, and features Revathy and Nithya Menen

2. Fuzzy Purple and Full of Thorns, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, and features Aadhi Pinisetty and Ritu Varma

3. What Clown Wrote This Script, directed by Uday Gurrala, and features Abijeet Duddala and Malavika Nair

4. Why Did She Leave Me There, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, and features Suhasini Maniratnam and Naresh Agastya

5. About That Rustle In The Bushes, directed by Devika Bahudhanam, and features Ulka Gupta and Naresh

6. Finding Your Penguin, directed by Venkatesh Maha, and features Komalee Prasad.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, said: "Modern Love Hyderabad explores the joys, complications, tribulations and the healing power of love. Set in the city of Hyderabad, these stories explore the culture, history and the confluence of culture through its by lanes like never before. We are certain that these stories will make you smile, laugh, pine, cry and restore your faith in the power of love."

"Unlike New York and Mumbai, which are megapolises, the charm of Modern Love Hyderabad lies in the fact that it is a city which has witnessed rapid modernisation in the last decade or so, while keeping in touch with its multi-cultural roots. This made for an excellent study in how the true cultural essence and social fabric of the city could feature in these stories of modern love," showrunner and one of the directors, Nagesh Kukunoor, said.

"We have attempted to not only showcase Hyderabad’s various moods and colours but also reflect the modern-day human connections making it relatable to audiences across demographics,” producer Elahe Hiptoola said.