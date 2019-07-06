Amazon Prime Day VR zones go live in 6 cities across India

Amazon Prime Day 2019 kicks off on July 15 and the e-commerce giant has set up Virtual Reality (VR) experience zones in six cities across India. These VR zones will let users experience products on sale in different virtual environments before placing the order.

Amazon Prime Day VR experience zones are present in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Shoppers who are looking forward to grab great deals during the Amazon Prime Day and are living in the aforementioned cities can head to the VR zones to experience a life-size view of the products in their wishlist.

Visit Amazon Prime Day VR experience zones in these locations

Amazon Prime Day VR zones can be visited in these locations:

Delhi NCR - Select City Walk and Ambience Mall

Bengaluru - Phoenix Market City

Chennai - Express Avenue

Pune - Amanora Mall

Hyderabad - GVK One

Kolkata - Mani Square

The experience zones are already operational in the above locations until July 16, 8PM IST.

Experience Prime Day sale products in virtual environments

Buyers can get up close with the products they're eyeing for this Prime Day by visiting the Amazon Prime Day VR experience zones. You can view Prime Day sale products in life-size, in 360-degree view and even in different environments. It will help prospective buyers have an overlook of the product without making the purchasing decision and by viewing products in their natural environment, they can better judge the product.

Akshay Sahi, Director and Head of Prime, Amazon India said, “We are proud to bring to customers a one-of-a-kind way to experience the exclusive product launches and entertainment we have lined up for Prime Day 2019. We wanted a way to showcase hundreds of exclusive launches and bring them closer to customers. Through virtual reality, we are able to highlight the products as well as allow customers to interact with them. We are bringing the fun back to shopping by allowing customers to fly through the world of Prime Day, stroll through its streets, play games and have an enjoyable experience.”