Amazon Prime Day 2022 India: Boat to launch 6 new products

Audio player loading…

Wireless hearables brand Boat toyday unveiled the four new products in the audio category and two under the smartwatches segment. The were, Boat says, designed by the company's own Boat Labs and will go on sale on July 23, on Amazon Prime Day 2022 India.

The products from Boat are Aavante Bar Aaupera, Airdopes 121 Pro, Airdopes 413 ANC, Rockerz 330 and 333 ANC (audio) and Watch Xtend Pro and Wave Call (smartwatches) and are priced between Rs 1299 and Rs 9999.

New audio devices from Boat

Airdopes 121 Pro

To be priced at Rs 1299, the Airdopes 121 Pro has features such as 10mm drivers, 40-hour playtime, 'Insta Wake N’ Pair' technology and Bluetooth v5.3.

Rockerz 330/333 ANC

To cost Rs 1499, the latest ANC range Rockerz 330/333 neckbands are built with Crystal Bionic Sound powered by Dirac Opteo and feature an ergonomic structure. They also pack 25dB Active Noise Cancellation to cut out external noise.

Airdopes 413 ANC

Boat will ask Rs 1999 for the Airdopes 413 ANC which comes with 2x ENx-enabled mics, 25db Active Noise Cancellation, 10mm drivers, and a 20-hour battery backup among other features.

Aavante Bar Aaupera

The Boat Aavante Bar Aaupera will come in at Rs 9999 and the sound bar has features like Alexa built-in, 120W RMS boAt signature sound, EQ modes, dual far-field mics and many more.

New smartwatches

Wave call Smartwatch

Boat's all-new Wave Call, set to be priced at Rs 1999, comes with an in-built speaker, Bluetooth calling feature, a Dialpad, a 1.69-inch HD display with 550 nits of brightness, multiple sports modes to track and count your calories with active sports modes including walking, running, cycling, climbing, yoga, basketball, football, badminton, rope skipping, and swimming.

Xtend Pro Smartwatch

Finally, the Boat Xtend Pro smartwatch will be put on sale on July 23 and it will cost Rs 3499. It comes with 1.78-inch AMOLED display, over 700 Active Modes, Boat ASAP Charge feature. 100+ watch faces, up to 10 days of runtime on a single charge, IP68 water resistance, Bluetooth calling option, voice assistance and a metallic frame.