Boat Wave Neo budget smartwatch launched in India

Boat , one of India’s leading smartwatch and audio accessories manufacturers, today launched the Wave Neo smartwatch. The budget smartwatch from the company will be available from May 27 at 12 noon on Flipkart at a price of Rs 1,799.

The Boat Wave Neo is the latest addition to the Wave line of smartwatches from the company. The smartwatch comes with a SpO2 sensor that can monitor your blood oxygen levels. It is the lowest variant in the Wave series after the Wave Pro and Wave Lite smartwatches that were launched in March.

The smartwatch supports fitness tracking for multiple sports modes and claims a battery life of 7-days while also providing IP68 water resistance. The latter feature will come in handy as the monsoon approaches. Here is everything you need to know about about the new smartwatch.

Boat Wave Neo pricing and availability

The Wave Neo smartwatch is available in three colours - Blue, Black and Burgundy. It is priced at Rs 1,799 on Flipkart. The smartwatch goes on sale on May 27 at 12 noon.

Boat wave Neo smartwatch features

The Wave Neo smartwatch from Boat comes with a 1.69-inch colour display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. It also has a peak brightness of 500 nits. The smartwatch has a compact design that is similar to the bigger siblings in the product line. The display gets a 2.5D glass protection and features an IP68 water resistance protection as well.

In terms of the sensors, you get a heart rate sensor, the blood oxygen (SpO2) sensors, a stress tracker and a sleep tracker. For fitness enthusiasts, the smartwatch can support activity tracking for multiple recreational activities like walking, climbing, running, swimming, hiking, cycling and skipping.

It can also track sports activities like badminton and basketball and meditational sessions like yoga too. The Boat Wave Neo will provide important information like step counts, distance covered and the calories burned during your fitness activities.

The smartwatch will also mirror notifications from your phone including messages, and provide music control, weather updates and camera control from your wrist. The smartwatch supports many of the Watch faces that are available through the Boat Hub app.