Boat Wave Pro 47 is it's first made in India smartwatch

Domestic wearable maker Boat has announced the availability of yet another affordable fitness wearable called Wave Pro 47 in India.

The watch comes with features like ASAP charge – a fancy name for fast charging, HD Display, health monitors, sensors to track your movement, customized fitness plans and live cricket scores.

While the company has been leading all the sales charts off late and has become the top brand in fitness wearables and audio accessories, it was often criticized for rebranding Chinese products as its own. With the Wave Pro 47, the company looks to change this and claims that this is its first-ever smartwatch that’s been made in India.

Boat Wave Pro 47 price and availability

The Boat Wave Pro 47 has been priced at Rs. 3,199 and comes with one year’s limited warranty. It is available in a couple of colour options - Black and Blue colour options and can be bought from Amazon India starting today onwards.

Boat Wave Pro 47 features and specifications

In terms of features, the Boat Wave Pro 47 is similar to the company’s most budget wearables and comes equipped with a 1.69-inch screen with a square design and a peak brightness of 500 nits.

The display is touch-friendly and has a sizable chin. The watch has a single button on the right side of the frame and can be used to access as well as navigate through the menu.

(Image credit: Boat)

The Wave Pro 47 comes with support for over 100 customizable watch faces to customize the look and feel of the watch. It also has a 24-hour Heart Rate monitor, Temperature Monitor and SPO2 monitor that helps users keep a tab on their heart rate, body temperature, sleep cycle and blood oxygen on the go.

The watch comes with Multiple Sports mode to track various fitness-related activities like walking, treadmill, running, indoor cycling, Cricket, Boxing, Karate, Table Tennis, Pilates, Badminton, Basketball, Football etc.

The watch is IP67 certified for dust and water resistance and can display cricket scores of ODI and T20 games played by the nation's men and women team including IPL games.

The watch can be paired with an Android or an iPhone using the Boat Crest application which also comes with features that can let users compete with their friends and family members.