Boat Wave Pro 47 Smartwatch listed on Amazon India - to launch in India soon

Boat has sustained its top position in the Indian wearables market for a long time. The brand keeps launching audio products and smartwatches from time to time. Now, the company seems set to soon drop the Boat Wave Pro 47 smartwatch in India. The microsite of the device is live on Amazon India.

Previously, the company rolled out the Boat Watch Blaze, which comes with a 1.75-inch and long battery life. Until now, the launch date of Boat Wave Pro 47 has not been revealed yet. However, speculations are that the smartwatch will hit the Indian market in March itself.

Boat Wave Pro 47 specifications

Boat Wave Pro 47 may come with a 1.69-inch display and a square dial with 500 nits of peak brightness. The 47 in the name of watch refers to the year of Indian Independence, which was 1947.

The wearable features a side button for allowing the users to navigate through the menu. The customers will also be allowed to change the watch faces via the companion application of Boat.

(Image credit: Boat)

The smartwatch has IP67 certification for water and dust resistance. A major highlight regarding the wearable is that it will get a Live Cricket score feature which will allow the customers to check the live scores of cricket matches. The watch will show live scores of India Women's and men's teams T20I, ODI, and IPL matches.

The wearable can also get support for custom run plans that can be used via the Boat Crest application. It will also include a SpO2 sensor, sleep tracker, pedometer, camera control, temperature monitor, heart rate tracker, various sports modes, music control, etc.

The Boat Wave Pro 47 smartwatch can go on for up to 7 days once charged completely. The watch also supports fast charging, which means it can charge from 0 to 100% in only 30 minutes.

