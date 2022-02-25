Boat Watch Blaze with 1.75-inch display,7 day battery life now available in India

Audio player loading…

In a bid to cater to the growing demand for affordable fitness wearables, domestic brand Boat has announced the availability of its new smartwatch – Boat Watch Blaze in the country.

This new watch comes with an Apple Watch-inspired square dial, curved display, metal body, 7-day battery life, dust and water resistance, and a power-efficient Apollo 3 Blue Plus processor.

The Boat Watch Blaze has been listed on Amazon for some time and is now available to purchase. It has been priced at Rs. 3,499 by the company and comes in four colour variants - Active Black, Deep Blue, Raging Red, and Cherry Blossom.

Boat Watch Blaze features and specifications

Like most budget smartwatches, the Boat Watch Blaze is a fancy looking fitness tracker that can help you track basic fitness activities, customizable watch faces, heart rate and blood oxygen saturation tracking and more.

This smartwatch features a 1.75-inch HD display with a peak brightness of up to 500 nits – making the content on the display readable even during broad daylight. The display comes with a 2.5D curved glass which coupled with the metal design gives the watch a premium look.

The company says that the Watch Blaze has a new Apollo 3 Blue Plus chipset at its core. This new chipset is designed to be power-efficient yet offer superior performance.

The smartwatch is able to track up to 14 sports modes including outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor walk, indoor walk, hiking, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, basketball, yoga, rowing, elliptical, cricket, strength training, free workout.

It comes with a two-button design and is rated to be dust and water-resistant up to 3ATM and has 7-day battery life. Boat says that the watch is equipped with fast charging and a 10-minute charge can offer an entire day battery backup. The watch supports over 100 cloud-based watch faces that can be downloaded via the bundled smartphone app to customize the look and feel of the watch.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!