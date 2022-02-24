iPhone 13 is cheaper by Rs. 11,000 on Amazon

Apple’s iPhone 13 is available at probably its cheapest price since the launch. Amazon is offering an upfront discount of Rs. 11,000 on the phone which is otherwise available at Rs. 79,990 on Apple’s official web store right now.

The phone is currently priced at Rs. 74,990 on Amazon which makes it Rs. 5,000 cheaper to start off. Then you get Rs. 6,000 instant discount in case you can an ICICI, Kotak and SBI credit and debit cards. The discount on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card is slightly less – Rs. 3,603 while HDFC Millennia cardholders get a maximum of 5 per cent discount.

This brings the effective price of the 128GB variant of iPhone 13 to Rs. 68,990. The discount is available on all the storage variants i.e., 128GB, 256GB and 512GB options of the iPhone 13 on Amazon right now. Check out the deal below.

Additionally, if you are planning to upgrade to iPhone and are looking to trade in your existing phone, then iPhone 13 might cost even lesser for you. However, the exact exchange benefit can be assessed by keying in your phone’s model number and the IMEI number of Amazon.

iPhone 13 – Worth your money?

The iPhone 13 is the stock variant of Apple’s flagship iPhones that were released late last year. The phone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and is powered by a 5nm A15 Bionic 5nm. The phone is available in three storage variants, including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB and runs on iOS 15 outside of the box.

In our review of the iPhone 13, we found that the phone isn’t a game-changer for Apple’s series of smartphones, but it’s an important iteration that offers better battery life, a better processor and an upgraded camera setup than iPhones that have gone before it. If you’re looking for a fast and capable smartphone, and don’t need the extra features of the pricier Pro model, this is a top choice.

